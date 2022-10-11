Vitesy Launches Shelfy, A Smart Purifier that Extends The Shelf Life of Fruits and Vegetables

Shelfy has three modes with a battery-operated purifier that reduces the circulating bacterial load and extends the shelf life of produce by degrading the molecules responsible for ripening.

MILAN, Italy, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stop wasting time, food and money. Shelfy, launching today, properly preserves fresh fruit and vegetables by extending their shelf life. Made from recycled plastics, Shelfy features Vitesy's nanomolecular photocatalytic technology to reduce bacterias associated with food spoilage and degrade molecules that quickly ripen fresh fruits and vegetables.

More than 108 billion pounds of food is wasted in the U.S. every year. Food spoilage is the result of improper storage, lack of visibility in refrigerators, partially used ingredients and misjudged food needs. It's costly, too. To the tune of $218 billion annually for Americans, or an average of $2,000 in wasted food, per household.

Shelfy is a smart, discrete, battery-operated device that can be stored on refrigerador doors or shelves. Its reusable filter lasts up to 5 years and can be easily removed for cleaning. Vitesy's nanomolecular photocatalytic technology sucks the fridge air through a mechanical ventilation that leads towards the reusable filter. Shelfy features three operation modes: Eco, Standard or Boost, to accommodate the filter level depending on refrigerator capacity and user lifestyle. Shelfy is UV and ozone-free. All materials of the device are designed to be broken down at the end of its life cycle.

"We combined our focus and passion for sustainability and technology to help people at home save time and money while eliminating food waste." said Paolo Ganis, CEO of Vitesy. "Eating the fruits and vegetables you bought from the grocery store before they spoil can be a difficult task amid a busy lifestyle. Shelfy is a truly eco-friendly product that helps extend the shelf life of your produce to reduce food waste and encourage healthier eating habits."

Shelfy has a door-opening sensor that connects to the fridge and tracks the number of times a fridge is opened and exposure to bacteria on food. This helps users track the spoilage process and aids in prevention. The Vitesy smart app collects data that can help reduce both the refrigerator's energy consumption and food waste. Users can access information on how to maintain the fridge and food inside. The app is available on iOS and Android and can connect to other smart devices such as Google Home and Amazon Alexa.

Shelfy is not just any purifier—it works to preserve food to help people save time, money, time and the environment. To pre-order, visit pr.go2.fund/shelfy.

About Vitesy

Vitesy is a company of creatives, engineers, and designers who have one goal: to remove indoor air pollution and improve people's well-being. Their mission is to focus on sustainability and technology that can improve the quality of the air everyone breathes. Vitesy air purifiers are green from production, a stage where there's typically a lot of extra waste or no attention to the environmental impact. With Vitesy's reusable filters, they're giving plastic a new and extended life, emphasizing the idea of a circular economy from production to distribution. Over the past three years, Vitesy has made an impact across the world and their technologies have been chosen by some of the biggest brands in the world. For more information, visit https://vitesy.com/.

