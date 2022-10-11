Submit Release
Public input meetings for proposed pedestrian bridge in Fargo scheduled Oct. 18

BISMARCK, N.D. – Two public input meetings will be held Tuesday, Oct. 18, to discuss the proposed Second Street Pedestrian Bridge in Fargo.

11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Fargo City Hall Commission Chambers
Fourth Street North, Fargo, ND

4:30 - 6:30 p.m.
Fargo City Hall Lobby
Fourth Street North, Fargo, ND

The meetings will utilize an open house format. Meeting materials will also be available for viewing at on the project website at FargoStreets.com.

Representatives from the City of Fargo and KLJ Engineering will be available to answer questions.

If unable to attend a public input meeting, written statements or comments must be mailed by Nov. 4, 2022, to:

Scott Middaugh, KLJ Project Manager
300 23rd Ave. E., Suite 100
West Fargo, ND 58078-7820

Or

Email: 2ndStPedBridge@kljeng.com
Note “Public Input Meeting” in the e-mail subject heading.

Comments may also be submitted via the project website above.

The City of Fargo will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

  • an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,
  • language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and
  • translations of written material necessary to access City of Fargo programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Jeremy Gorden, City of Fargo Engineering Department, at 701-241-1545 or JGorden@FargoND.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

- ### -

 

MEDIA CONTACT: 

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701.328.4444

