Public information meeting for proposed improvements in Fargo scheduled Oct. 18

BISMARCK, N.D. – A public input meeting will be held from 6 - 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Commission Chambers at Fargo City Hall, 225 4th Street N., in Fargo. The meeting will utilize an open house format with a formal presentation at 6:15 p.m.



The purpose of the public input meeting is to discuss proposed improvements to Main Avenue, also known as U.S. Highway 10, in Fargo.



The project consists of reconstructing Main Avenue from 25th Street to University Drive; replacing sidewalks and curb ramps to current ADA standards; and replacing storm sewer, sanitary sewer, watermain, lighting, and traffic signals.



Representatives from the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT), the City of Fargo, and the consultant team will be on hand to answer your questions and discuss your concerns.



If unable to attend the public input meeting, written statements or comments must be mailed by Nov. 2, 2022, to Matt Kinsella, Apex Engineering Group, 4733 Amber Valley Pkwy S., Fargo, ND 58104; Email: matt.kinsella@apexenggroup.com with “Public Input Meeting” in the e-mail subject heading.



The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:



an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at (701) 328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.



- ### -







MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701.328.4444

