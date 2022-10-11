Urinary Incontinence Market to Exhibit CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2030 | Caldera Medical, Boston Scientific, ConvaTec

The Urinary Incontinence Market

Urinary Incontinence Market generated $10.12 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $19.34 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a research report on “the global Urinary Incontinence Market generated $10.12 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $19.34 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Development of innovative urinary incontinence devices, surge in demand for minimally invasive procedures, and rise in risk of urological disorders drive the global urinary incontinence device market. However, lack of awareness regarding novel developments in the urinary incontinence devices, underreported cases of urinary incontinence, and post-operative complications associated with the devices hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in healthcare expenditures in the developing countries present new opportunities in the coming years.

What is the primary cause of urinary incontinence?

Incontinence can occur for some reasons, including urinary parcel diseases, vaginal contamination or aggravation, or clogging. A few prescriptions can cause bladder control issues that last a brief time frame. At the point when incontinence endures longer, it could be because of: Feeble bladder or pelvic floor muscles.

Appearance of imaginative urinary incontinence gadgets, flood popular for negligibly obtrusive techniques, shift from regular answers for novel urinary incontinent items, and effectiveness in the avoidance of clinic gained contaminations (HAIs) drive the development of the worldwide urinary incontinence market. In any case, absence of mindfulness with respect to urinary incontinence gadgets, post-usable complexities, and flood in worries toward expendable items thwart the market development. Ascend in medical care consumptions in the creating economies and expansion in innovation combination present new open doors before very long.

Short term facilities for female urinary incontinence, fruitlessness and sexual medication, harmless prostatic hyperplasia, renal stone, harmless scrotal circumstances, and bladder stone were impacted essentially.

In 2020, there was an extensive decrease in various kinds of short term tests and careful medicines for female urinary incontinence, kidney stones, barrenness, and bladder stones. These medicines had the best paces of chopped down administrations. Likewise, many market players went through an income drop in the urology stage.

Based on product, the vaginal slings segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2030. The research also analyzes segments including urinary catheters, electrical stimulation devices, artificial urinary sphincters, and other devices.

Some of the Top Players in the Global Market Are:

Leading players of the global urinary incontinence market analyzed in the research include Becton, Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard Inc.), Caldera Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, ConvaTec Group plc, Coloplast A/S, Johnson and Johnson, Cook Group Inc., Medtronic plc, Laborie Medical, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Teleflex Incorporated, Berry Global Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Domtar Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., First Quality Enterprises, Inc., and others.

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Austria)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

