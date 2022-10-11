Monoisopropanolamine (MIPA) Market Size is projected to reach $140.8 million | Trend and Industry Forecast To 2030

Monoisopropanolamine (MIPA) Market

Monoisopropanolamine (MIPA) market is projected to reach $140.8 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global monoisopropanolamine (MIPA) industry was pegged at $82.2 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $140.8 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030. Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Monoisopropanolamine (MIPA) Market by End-use Industry (Chemical Industry, Personal Care, Agrochemical, Pharmaceuticals, Metalworking, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030".

Major determinants of the market growth

Rise in demand from the agricultural sector and surge in use of monoisopropanolamine in the personal care and cosmetic industry have boosted the growth of the global monoisopropanolamine (MIPA) market. However, the toxicity of monoisopropanolamine hinders the market growth. On the contrary, advent of new applications of monoisopropanolamine would open up new applications in the future.

Request for Sample Report with Statistical Info: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16048

Major Market Players

• Aceto

• Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited

• Anhui Sinotech Industrial Co. Ltd.

• Arkema S.A.

• BASF SE

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Hangzhou Lingrui Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Hongbaoli Group Co. Ltd.

• Lanxess

• Muby Chemicals

Covid-19 scenario:

• During the Covid-19 pandemic, several monoisopropanolamine manufacturing facilities and companies shut down their business operations to curb the risk of infection among workers.

• Due to the market's dependence on chemical manufacturing, cosmetics, and metalworking, the market suffered heavy losses during the pandemic.

• However, use of monoisopropanolamine for the synthesis of drugs in the pharmaceutical sectors opened up new opportunities.

Request For Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/16048

The personal care segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030

By end-use industry, the personal care segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, due to use of monoisopropanolamine for the formulation of cosmetic products, shaving creams, and mascara. However, the chemical industry segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global monoisopropanolamine (MIPA) market, owing to use of monoisopropanolamine for neutralizing fatty acid chemical compounds and sulfonic acid-based surfactants.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to register the highest CAGR by 2030

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Moreover, the region held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global monoisopropanolamine (MIPA) market. This is due to rise in agriculture, metalworking, personal care, and the growth of chemical manufacturing sector. The market across North America would showcase a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Buy Latest Version of Report, Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/monoisopropanolamine-mipa-market/purchase-options

Related Reports:

Amines Market

Aliphatic Amines Market

Hexamethylenediamine Market

Isopropylamine Market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.