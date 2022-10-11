Secretary of Community and Economic Development Highlights Pennsylvania’s Hydrogen Manufacturing Ambitions at PDC Machines Tour

Souderton, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver visited PDC Machines, a leading manufacturer of diaphragm compressors and hydrogen refueling stations, to highlight Pennsylvania’s goals to be a leader in the hydrogen and clean energy manufacturing space. The visit is part of Manufacturing Week as proclaimed by Governor Tom Wolf for October 7-14, 2022 to celebrate Pennsylvania’s manufacturing industry.

“Pennsylvania is uniquely positioned to be at the forefront of developing new hydrogen technology that will reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and bring 21st century jobs to the commonwealth,” Secretary Weaver said. “PDC Machines’ work in hydrogen is a great example of the innovative spirit of Pennsylvania manufacturing and a sneak peek at the opportunities in hydrogen technology that can be boosted by federal funding.”

Earlier this year, Governor Tom Wolf announced his plan to work with energy, organized labor, and environmental stakeholders to support a path forward for industrial sector decarbonization—with an emphasis on the deployment of clean hydrogen and carbon capture, utilization, and storage technologies—to make Pennsylvania a Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub through an opportunity with the U.S. Department of Energy, funded under the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

Pennsylvania is well-known for its bounty of natural resources and is an East Coast leader for natural gas production. The commonwealth is also home to a world-class workforce fueled by top flight institutions of higher education. Governor Wolf has prioritized opportunities to strengthen Pennsylvania’s leading manufacturing industry to keep up with growing demands and technology. With its strong workforce and natural resources, Pennsylvania is well positioned to compete for siting of a regional hub that builds on existing energy infrastructure while modernizing our industrial and manufacturing base.

Hydrogen will play a crucial role in the larger energy transition to cleaner and more renewable energy sources. It is significantly more energy-rich than natural gas and can be burned without carbon dioxide or methane emissions. Its high energy potential means that hydrogen can be used for powering vehicles, energy-intensive industrial processes like making steel, and much more. It is often produced as part of the process of natural gas production, but when combined with carbon capture technology, it can provide significant energy resources with a fraction of the emissions of fossil fuels.

PDC Machines specializes in alternative energy solutions, including manufacturing the hydrogen gas compressors at hydrogen refueling stations. During the visit, Acting Secretary Weaver toured one of PDC’s manufacturing facilities and took a ride in a hydrogen fuel cell-powered vehicle.

“PDC Machines is thrilled to host acting Secretary Neil Weaver for a tour of our brand new manufacturing facility in Souderton,” said PDC Machines CEO Kareem Afzal. “This facility will provide PDC with over 150,000 square feet of new manufacturing space for PA based, high-quality jobs in green energy, bolstering the state’s reputation as a green energy hub. As one of the fastest growing sectors in green energy, it is important for our policymakers to understand where hydrogen is going.”

The Wolf Administration is also part of the Team Pennsylvania Foundation’s Energy Horizons Cross-Sector Collaborative, a partnership of industry, government, nonprofit, and academia members charting a path forward for economy-wide decarbonization with a focus on carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) and hydrogen development opportunities in the commonwealth.

