Senator Cappelletti Announces $644,493 in Department of Environmental Protection Grant Funding for Villanova University

Norristown, PA – October 11, 2022 – Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti (D-17 Montgomery/Delaware) recently announced $644,493 in grant funding for Villanova University from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

The funding is awarded from DEP’s Section 319 Nonpoint Source Management Grants program, which support watershed quality improvements and non-point source pollution projects.

“Protecting our waterways are critical to conserving elements of our environment,” said Senator Cappelletti. “By funding Villanova’s National Monitoring Program study, we can expand these conservation efforts to our statewide watersheds and ensure clean waterways for all Pennsylvanians.”

Villanova University will utilize the approximately $644,493 to continue their National Monitoring Program study. This program conducts long-term observation and analysis at three stormwater management sites on campus. The outcomes of this study will be utilized for statewide recommendations on design and implementation of stormwater best management practices.

You can read more about the DEP grant recipients here.

###