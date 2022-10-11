Virtru, a Google-recommended data protection provider for Google Workspace, to sponsor and present at Google Cloud Next ‘22

/EIN News/ -- The sponsorship marks an expansion of Virtru and Google’s long-standing partnership, which provides over 5,500 Google Workspace customers with Zero Trust data encryption solutions

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtru , a global leader in data security and a Google - recommended data-centric security solution, will sponsor and present an on-demand Partner Insight session at Google Cloud Next ‘22, Google’s annual conference attended by industry-leading developers, partners, and technology leaders.

Virtru’s on-demand insight session is now available and features insights from Virtru SVP of Strategy and Field CPO Rob McDonald, as well as Omada Health CISO William Dougherty, on steps IT leaders can take to improve privacy and meet compliance obligations by governing sensitive data flowing in and out of healthcare organizations via collaboration workflows.

Virtru and Google have partnered over the past eight years to provide over 5,500 Google Workspace customers, including Omada Health, State of Maryland, Zwift, the French Red Cross, and Verizon, with Zero Trust data security solutions that give end users the ability to easily encrypt sensitive information when sharing data externally, and guarantees that such data is decrypted and accessed only by intended persons.

“Google Workspace is one of the world’s most powerful collaboration tools, but to be effective, users need to have confidence that the data they share will remain secure,” said John Ackerly, CEO of Virtru. “Our partnership with Google over the years has provided customers with the end-to-end data encryption and access control capabilities needed to govern sensitive data.”

Omada Health, a chronic care integrated healthcare provider and longtime customer of Virtru and Google Cloud, will present alongside Virtru at Google Cloud Next ‘22.

“At Omada Health, we take tremendous care in protecting the privacy of our members' data,” said Dougherty. “We needed a solution that provided rigorous data protection but that was also easy to use to ensure adoption. Virtru’s end-to-end encryption technology, and its seamless integration into Google Workspace, made our selection a no-brainer.”

After partnering with SADA to successfully complete a large-scale migration from Microsoft Exchange and Novell mail servers, the State of Maryland has also been a longtime customer of Virtru and Google Cloud. This case study details how the State of Maryland teamed up with SADA, Google, and Virtru to equip more than 4,500 employees with powerful collaboration tools and enable teams to securely share sensitive information via email, all while saving significant time and expense.

For more information on how to leverage Virtru’s end-to-end encryption technology and key management solutions for the Google Cloud ecosystem, view these additional resources or contact us here :

About Virtru:

At Virtru, we empower organizations to easily unlock the power of data while maintaining control everywhere it’s stored and shared. More than 7,000 global customers trust Virtru to power their Zero Trust strategies and safeguard their most sensitive data in accordance with the world’s strictest security standards. Creators of TDF (Trusted Data Format), the open industry standard for persistent data protection, Virtru provides encryption technology for data shared through email, collaboration tools, cloud environments, and enterprise SaaS applications. For more information, visit https://www.virtru.com or follow us on Twitter at @virtruprivacy .