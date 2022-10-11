PUML Ready to Change the Future of Health and Fitness

PUML is excited to announce its innovative way to help users stay active and earn rewards. Now, everyone can join the web3 revolution and get rewarded with cryptocurrency for completing physical activity.

This is a great way to get motivated to stay healthy, as users can earn rewards for making healthy choices. With PUML, anyone can now join a challenge and start moving.

Joining the Move-to-Earn Hype

The Move-to-Earn trend is one of the most quickly-growing fitness crazes, and for a good reason. Getting paid to work out is an incredible way to stay motivated, and several companies offer this type of program.

One such company is PUML, a cutting-edge fitness app that allows everyone to earn points (and cash) for working out. PUML is more than just a workout tracker; it's also a community of like-minded people working towards their fitness goals.

PUML's business model relies on a dual token system (PUML and PUMLx) integrated with NFTs and trading features.

The PUML app requires users to hold the PUML token to access in-app experiences, including classes, challenges, and purchases. The app also offers an NFT marketplace for wearable digital accessories that tie into the Metaverse.

The PUMLx token utility revolves around staking rewards, asset swapping, and market trading. The company gives high importance to digital wearable NFTs and athlete NFTs, which anyone can purchase with PUMLx.

The app's earning potential for users comes from the PUMLx token. Specifically, the team developed a staking portal to allow users to earn PUMLx as passive income. Additionally, users can earn fees for providing liquidity to LP pools on selected DEXes.

NFTs and trading operations are an integral part of the PUML app experience. Nowadays, projects like PUML managed to turn digital wearables into health accessories in the Metaverse. This technology allows users to enter the world, earn while moving, and look fashionable.

Athlete NFTs and the project's NFT collections represent an innovative way to access in-game challenges and rewards.

An Exciting Crypto Staking Feature to Earn Passive Income

Staking is a fundamental feature in PUML's ecosystem, allowing users to earn rewards passively. By staking their tokens, users can help support the network and receive rewards for their contributions.

The project's whitepaper details the sound mathematics behind the staking mechanism. In short, this strategy allows users to earn a return on their investment without putting in any work.

Specifically, the team mentioned the possibility of having a 250% APR return in the first year of staking.

The founding team explained that this reward-based system is sustainable and will help to grow the PUML community. As more people join and participate in the ecosystem, early adopters will collect rewards for their participation. This, in turn, will add more value to the PUML token over time.

With this system in place, PUML can become one of the world's leading health and fitness platforms.

A Project Addressing a Wide Audience

The team sees its target audience as broad and differentiated. For brands, the project wishes to offer a new way to engage with and attract customers. Business owners may see the platform as a way to improve employee wellness and motivation. Lastly, individuals can focus on forming healthy habits and connecting with their community.

The PUML team provides a unique and inclusive platform that addresses the needs of a wide range of audiences. PUML is a gamified health and fitness platform allowing users to set up challenges, compete with friends, and earn rewards.

The team believes that their platform will help people form long-term healthy habits, engage with their community, and motivate employees.

About PUML

PUML Better Health is a project initially launched in 2018 with continuous growth and improvement. This is a DApp created to help people stay motivated and active through rewards for physical activity and healthy behavior.

The app gamifies challenges, allowing members to compete against friends, family, and the global community. It also offers the opportunity to earn coins by staking and completing healthy behaviors over time.

The project's community is large and currently counts almost 200,000 Telegram users. Anyone interested in PUML can refer to its project’s and token’s websites or the social media pages below.

