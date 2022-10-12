Final Call For Young Artists To Respond To Global Climate Crisis #createcop27
With the countdown now on for the United Nations, COP 27, artists from around the world have shone a light on under reported and little discussed catastrophes.
Amber Testino President of Art Partner said Through their art work artists around the world from South America to China and everywhere in between have highlighted many issues and raised many questions”LONDON, UK, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the countdown now on for next month’s United Nations Climate Change Conference 2022 (UNFCCC COP 27), artists from around the world have shone a light on often under reported and little discussed catastrophes, that have wreaked destruction on some of our richest ecosystems.
— Amber Testino President of Art Partner
These stunning, but tragic submissions, are some of the many global entries to the #CreateCOP27 competition, which closes on 16 October. The open call generates conversations around the urgent need for climate justice and raises awareness of the important decisions being made at the United Nations Climate Change Conference
Amber Testino, President of Art Partner said: "Through their art work, artists around the world from South America to China and everywhere in between, have highlighted many issues and raised many questions; from how environmental crimes and corporate irresponsibility should be dealt with as they are affecting entire communities, to how people are ignoring activities taking place right on their doorstep. Our goal with #CreateCOP27 is to help amplify the call to action against climate change by providing a platform where the voices of the next generation of concerned creatives can be seen and heard. Especially members of marginalized communities, who are often underrepresented and whose voices are not always heard. We urge anyone with a possible submission, to get their entry in as soon as possible”
Examples of the submissions include:
• Paulo Almeida (male) aged 27, Brazil - Open Landfills Nordestino
Photography series documenting the remaining open landfills in Brazil, the remainder of which are located in the northeast of the country where poverty and underdevelopment hit the hardest.
• Max Hemphill (male) aged 27, United States of America - Warm Earth
Our earth is getting hotter yearly, and we’re all causing it. A call to either chose to hold the earth, nourish and take care of it or continue to destroy it.
• Lizeth Lozano (female) age 28, Peru – Orilla Negra Peru
Ten months after 11,000 barrels of oil spilled into the ocean north of Lima, Over 2500 people from the coast joined hands to create a “black shore line” in order for their voices to be heard. There is frustration, rage and grief at not only the disaster but the lack of adequate support and response for the people and for the environment, from those responsible.
• Mattia Marzorati (male) aged 29, Italy - The Land of Holes
The Province of Brescia concentrates an incredibly high number of environmental problems in its territory and represents a significant case in order to understand how the current development models are absolutely unsustainable and destructive for the environment and for the people.
• Gu Weiran (male) age 26, China – Kiss The Sea Instead Of The Land
Focusing on the relationship between humans and microorganisms and the self-examination of humans in the ecosystem.
• Sofiia Yesakova (female) age 23, Ukraine - The Flow
The work, a cartographic model of the terrain, refers to the largest environmental disaster in Europe after Chernobyl which occurred in the Romanian city of Baia
Notes to editors
For further press information, comments, interviews and images please contact: Nicola Osmond-Evans at Good Connections: on 07985 800 108, goodconnectionpr@gmail.com
For more information visit: https://www.artpartner.com/news/createcop27/
Judges: biographies and images
● Lidia Brito, UNESCO Regional Director for Southern Africa
● Hans Ulrich Obrist, Artistic Director Serpentine
● Giovanni Testino, Founder of Art Partner
● Ferdinando Verderi, Creative Director
● Marcelo Vieira, Professional Sportsperson
● Shaway Yeh, Founder of yehyehyeh
Social Media Toolkit: Available here
Follow: #CreateCOP27 Tag I: @artpartner W: www.artpartner.com
Prizes: $10k, $5k or $2k - (GBP £7,250, £3,600, £1,500)
Nicola Osmond-Evans
Good Connections
+44 7985 800108
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn