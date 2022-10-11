Costume Jewelry Market Size Rising Growth, Rapidly Changing Dynamics of the Industry and Future Estimations by 2027

Costume Jewelry Market

According to a new report, The report segments the global costume jewelry market Industry into product type, gender, mode of sale, and region.

Costume jewelry has been significantly high in mature regions such as the U.S., Canada, and Germany, while emerging countries such as China, Brazil, and India are catching up rapidly.” — Roshan Deshmukh

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Costume Jewelry Market by Product Type, Gender, and Mode of Sale: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The costume jewelry market size was valued at $32.9 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $59.7 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.80% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, regional scenario, Porter’s Five Forces, and competitive scenario.

Custom jewelry consists of fashion accessories, which are used to compliment an outfit. This type of jewelry is made from raw materials, which are less precious materials as compared to precious materials such as gold, diamond, and gems. The raw materials used for making costume jewelry include glass, plastic, semi-precious stones, beads, leather, aluminum, and brass. Increase in consumer preference for fashionable and affordable jewelry is expected to foster the growth of the global costume jewelry market.

Rise in online sales, changing jewelry styles and attractive marketing strategies, growing fashion consciousness, and high prices of gold and silver jewelry fuel the growth of the global costume jewelry market. On the other hand, import and trade laws and lack of durability impede the growth to some extent. Moreover, inclination towards automation and increase in demand for artificial jewelry products is expected to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the near future.

In addition, increase in disposable income and improvement in living standards in the emerging countries such as China and India along with rise in affinity of consumers in emerging economies toward fashion accessories boostt he demand for costume jewelry. However, availability of low quality and counterfeit products and fluctuations in the prices of raw materials used to make these jewelries restrain the market growth.

The report segments the global costume jewelry market into product type, gender, mode of sale, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is divided into necklaces & chains, earrings, rings, cufflinks & studs, bracelets, and others. Depending on gender, itis segmented into male and female. By mode of sale, it is segmented as retail sale and online sale. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on product type, the necklace and chains segment accounted for nearly one-fourth of the global costume jewelry market share in 2019. The segment is expected to rule the roost till 2027. Nevertheless, the rings segment is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.9% throughout the forecast period.

Based on gender, the female segment held the major share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global costume jewelry market. The segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. At the same time, the male segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.2% during the study period.

By Region, North America accounted for the maximum share in the global market in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to increase in expenditure of consumers on fashion accessories. Moreover, celebrity brand endorsements help push sales in this region. However, China is expected to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period, owing to changes in the buying behavior of people in this region due to increase in disposable income.

Key players profiled in the report are Avon Products, Inc., Buckley London, Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, DCK Group, Giorgio Armani S.p.A., H.Stern Jewelers, Inc., LVMH Group, Randa Accessories, Stuller, Inc., and Yurman Design Inc.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

○ The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current costume jewelry market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

○ Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

○ In-depth analysis and the costume jewelry market size and segmentation assists to determinethe prevailing costume jewelry market opportunities.

○ The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global costume jewelry market.

○ The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the industry.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

○ What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2021-2027?

○ What will be the market size during the estimated period?

○ What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Costume Jewelry Market during the forecast period?

○ Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Costume Jewelry Market?

○ What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Costume Jewelry Market across different regions?

○ What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier to the growth of the Costume Jewelry Market?

○ What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

