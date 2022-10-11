Cocoplum Nature School Partners with First Citizens Bank to Host “Cocktails for Cocoplum”

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: ‘Cocktails for Cocoplum,’ benefitting the Cocoplum Nature School co-hosted by First Citizens Bank, will feature food, drinks, raffles, prizes and more at The Falcon in Delray Beach.

All event proceeds will help Cocoplum Nature School, a 501c3 nonprofit, provide Delray Beach children with need-based scholarships for nature play programs! In addition to partner First Citizens Bank, Cocktails for Cocoplum is co-sponsored by The Falcon, Redemption Whiskey, and Gray Whale Gin.

WHEN: October 13, 2022 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm

WHERE: The Falcon, 116 NE 6th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33483

TICKETS: Tickets are $35 each and include appetizers and two drink tickets. Purchase at https://www.cocoplumnatureschool.org/dogooddelray.

DETAILS: Do Good Delray (previously Partner with Purpose) is the Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce’s NEW annual partnership initiative! Seeking increased collaboration between the Chamber’s profit and nonprofit members, the group created a month of meaningful opportunities to grow both membership and funds in a fun, creative way.

About Cocoplum Nature School:
Cocoplum Nature School is an inclusive educational program built at the intersection of environmental responsibility, equity, and justice that incorporates the evidence-based practices of nature-based and place-based education in an outdoor school setting. The school’s highly skilled educators apply social and experiential learning theories to help children discover their interests and hone their skills through student-led inquiry, field trips, teachable moments, research projects, and book clubs. Cocoplum leadership believes that meaningful learning is achieved through the power of connecting with nature, the importance of environmental stewardship, and building positive relationships with families and friends in a diverse community. Cocoplum was founded on the belief that education should be an exciting and inspiring quest for knowledge and connection. Cocoplum aims to be entirely eco-conscious by avoiding single-use plastics, nurturing native plant species, and repurposing salvaged materials. Learn more at www.cocoplumnatureschool.org.

