U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s Travel to the Region

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking will travel to the region starting October 11 to support intensive, UN-led negotiations with the Yemeni parties to reach agreement on a truce extension and expansion, for the sake of Yemenis. The Houthis have an opportunity to support an expanded truce agreement that would provide millions of Yemenis with immediate relief, including much-needed civil servant salary payments, opening roads to and through Taiz and across the country, more flight destinations from Sana’a, and a path to a durable, inclusive Yemen-led peace process, that includes Yemenis’ calls for justice, accountability, and redress for human rights violations and abuses. The truce remains the best opportunity for peace Yemenis have had in years. The United States and the international community stand ready to support an expanded truce.

For any questions, please contact NEA-Press@state.gov and follow us on Twitter @StateDept_NEA .