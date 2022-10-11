Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,960 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 265,568 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s Travel to the Region

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking will travel to the region starting October 11 to support intensive, UN-led negotiations with the Yemeni parties to reach agreement on a truce extension and expansion, for the sake of Yemenis.  The Houthis have an opportunity to support an expanded truce agreement that would provide millions of Yemenis with immediate relief, including much-needed civil servant salary payments, opening roads to and through Taiz and across the country, more flight destinations from Sana’a, and a path to a durable, inclusive Yemen-led peace process, that includes Yemenis’ calls for justice, accountability, and redress for human rights violations and abuses.  The truce remains the best opportunity for peace Yemenis have had in years.  The United States and the international community stand ready to support an expanded truce.

For any questions, please contact NEA-Press@state.gov and follow us on Twitter @StateDept_NEA .

You just read:

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s Travel to the Region

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.