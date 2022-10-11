Current EV Motors (CEV) Announces Patent Granted by USPTO

CEV's patent has positioned the company to make great strides by leveraging its intellectual property to make vehicle electrification more affordable and scalable

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current EV Motors LLC (CEV), an Austin, Texas-based vehicle electrification company, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued a patent covering the application of three different "direct drive" platforms that simplify the vehicle electrification process.

ABOUT THE PATENT

The USPTO issued U.S. Patent No. 11351850B1, entitled "Universal Electric Conversion Kit for Internal Combustion Vehicles" ("the patent"), which demonstrates that through the right balance of gearing, weight calculations, vehicle dynamics, and appropriate use of battery and motor technology, a vehicle's old transmission may be eliminated and direct drive may be implemented — optimizing the vehicle's energy usage. CEV's platforms based on these designs allow for a more efficient drivetrain and a faster install time, allowing EV retrofits for consumers and fleets to scale much more rapidly than traditional customer retrofits.

ABOUT CURRENT EV MOTORS

CEV was founded to simplify and scale the conversion of internal combustion vehicles to electric drive, enabling the cost-effective conversion of the world's existing vehicle population. The founders recognized that the trends of increased classic vehicle ownership, demand for consumer and fleet vehicle electrification, and rapid development of electrification technology could be brought together in a cost-effective manner via direct drive designs. The company develops and produces kits that regional shops can install in consumer and fleet vehicles. CEV plans to open a facility in 2023 where the company will install these solutions in vehicle chassis with speed and at scale.

