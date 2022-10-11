Medical Laser Market Size Worth US$ 13.93 Billion with CAGR of 15.20% from 2022 to 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical laser market is expected to clock US$ 13.93 Billion by 2030. The global medical laser market is driven by the growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, a high level of support for complex surgeries, increased cancer cases, and the high adoption of ophthalmic applications. The high cost of laser devices and laser-based procedures and the risks associated with laser surgery impede the growth of the global medical laser market.

Growth Drivers

Myopia is a visual refractive error that most commonly affects children and the elderly. Patients with myopia may experience blurry vision and headaches due to eyestrain, and untreated myopia is one of the significant causes of distance visual impairments worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, 2.2 billion people worldwide have distance and near vision impairment, and at least 1 billion have a vision impairment that can or should be treated. The most common causes of vision loss are cataracts and uncorrected refractive errors. Myopia can be treated by LASIK surgery. A particular type of cutting laser is used during LASIK surgery to precisely modify the shape of the lens to improve vision. The increasing prevalence of myopia is contributing to the growth of the global medical laser market.

Medical lasers treat or remove tissues by directing a high-wavelength light source in a single direction and causing transmission, scattering, reflection, re-emission, and absorption in tissue. The laser reduces the risk of inflammation and bleeding during a surgical procedure. Compared to traditional surgical methods, using a laser reduces the risk of tissue damage. As a result, healing time and post-operative discomfort are reduced compared to conventional methods. Medical lasers have wide applications in cosmetic surgery, dentistry, ophthalmic, urology, and gynecology.

The global medical laser market has been analyzed from five perspectives: product type, application, end-user, and region.

Excerpts from ‘by Product Type’

The global medical laser market based on product types has been segmented into:

Solid-State

Gas

Dye

Diode Laser Systems

The solid-state laser system is leading the global medical laser market owing to the high precision technology and wide application in different therapeutic areas. Additionally, technological advancement and substantial improvement in the performance of the solid-state laser systems are contributing to the growth of the global solid-state laser system segment.

Excerpts From ‘by Application’

Based on the application, the global medical laser market has been segmented into:

Ophthalmology

Dermatology

Gynecology

Dentistry

Urology

Cardiovascular

Others

Ophthalmology has dominated the global medical laser market as the increasing cases of hyperopia, astigmatism, myopia, and presbyopia augment the demand for LASIK surgery and cataract surgery. Additionally, the advantages of medical lasers, such as high precision, shorter procedural time, and the introduction of artificial intelligence in LAISK surgery, contribute to the growth of the global ophthalmic laser segment.

Excerpts from ‘by Region Segmentation

The global medical laser market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The global medical laser market was dominated by North America, followed by the Asia Pacific. The prominent position of North America can be attributed to rising developed infrastructure, healthcare expenditures, and technological advancement. Furthermore, the presence of key players, favorable reimbursement policies, and an increase in chronic diseases in the region are driving the North American medical laser market. The Asia Pacific medical laser market is expected to grow exponentially due to government initiatives for laser surgical procedures, evolving reimbursement policies, increased novel technology adoption, and the growing burden of chronic diseases and cancer.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent global medical laser market players are

Alcon Laboratories Inc

American Medical Systems Inc

AngioDynamics Corp

Bausch & Lomb Holdings

Biolase Inc

CANDELA CORPORATION

Cardiogenesis Corporation Inc

Cynosure Inc

El.En. S.p.A

Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd

IRIDEX Corporation

Lumenis Ltd

Novadaq Technologies Inc

Photomedex Inc

Sisram Medical Ltd

Spectranetics Corporation

Syneron-Candela

Topcon Corporation

