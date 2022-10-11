$7+ Billion Aesthetic Lasers Market Size to Grow at a Rapid Pace by 2028 at 16+% CAGR | The Insight Partners

The aesthetic lasers market growth is driven by the inclination toward non-invasive cosmetic procedures, growth in medical tourism, and technological advancements in phototherapy treatments.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners latest market study on " Aesthetic Lasers Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Strategy and Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Application, End User, and Geography," the global aesthetic lasers market size is expected to grow from USD 2.50 billion in 2021 to USD 7.50 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2022 to 2028.





Download Sample PDF Brochure of Aesthetic Lasers Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPMD00002605/







Global Aesthetic Lasers Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 2.50 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 7.50 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 16.5% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 150 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type Application and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Global Aesthetic Lasers Market: Competitive Landscape

Alma Lasers, Ltd.; Cynosure, Inc.; Aerolase Corp.; El.En. S.p.A.; Syneron Medical Ltd.; Solta Medical, Inc.; Lumenis Ltd.; Cutera, Inc.; Sharplight Technologies Ltd.; and Sciton, Inc. are a few of the key players profiled during the study of the aesthetic lasers market. Several other major companies were also analyzed to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.

North America dominated the aesthetic lasers market with ~41% share in 2021. The market growth in this region is attributed to the availability of a large number of skilled professionals, significant awareness among people regarding advancements in aesthetic procedures, and the introduction of advanced technologies owing to huge investments in research and development to improve the existing technologies for making them safer and more effective. Further, a growing number of aesthetic surgeons and the increasing spending power of consumers are other factors contributing to the growth of the market in North America. In addition, rising efforts in the promotion of noninvasive aesthetic treatments are predicted to support the aesthetic lasers market growth in the region.





Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPMD00002605/







Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Aesthetic Lasers Market:



The COVID-19 pandemic, and subsequent lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns have been affecting economies and industries in various countries. Factory shutdowns affected the global supply chains, manufacturing and delivery schedules, and product sales in the global market. In most regions, the aesthetic lasers market experienced notable impact as most aesthetic surgeries and screening sessions were suspended by hospitals to maintain social distancing protocols and minimize patient flow at healthcare centers.





Surge in Demand for Minimally Invasive Treatments Favors Aesthetic Lasers Market Growth:

Minimally invasive treatments have gained popularity in recent years due to the advantages associated with these surgeries, including smaller incisions, rapid wound healing, lesser pain, fewer surgical wounds, and lower complication risks compared to invasive surgeries. Moreover, the currently available minimally invasive surgeries produce similar efficiency and results as conventional surgical treatments. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, ~1,837,052 hair removal procedures were carried out globally in 2020. Services offered by the medical aesthetic industry are high-contact services, and therefore, governments in many countries mandated temporary shutdowns of aesthetic facilities in 2020, upon the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, lockdown restrictions were eased in the third and fourth quarters of 2020, and many plastic surgeons and aesthetic centers started taking appointments and scheduling consultation sessions, alongside following strict guidelines and permitting limited patients per day.





Quickly Purchase Premium Copy of Aesthetic Lasers Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPMD00002605/















Browse Related Reports:

Laser Hair Removal Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Diode Laser, Nd:YAG Laser, Alexandrite Laser); End User (Beauty Clinics, Dermatology Clinics, Home Use) and Geography

ENT Surgery Lasers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (CO2 Laser, Argon Laser, Nd: YAG Laser, Diode Laser); Application (Nasal Polypectomy, Turbinate Hyperplasia, Laser Assisted Uvulopalatoplasty (LAUP), Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS), Others); End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others)

Ophthalmic Lasers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Femtosecond Lasers, Excimer Lasers, ND:Yag Lasers, Diode Lasers, Others); Application (Cataract Removal, Refractive Error Correction, Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment, Glaucoma Treatment, Age-Related Macular Degeneration Treatment, Others)

Acupuncture Lasers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Carbon Lasers, Helium Neon Lasers, Semiconductor Lasers, Neodymium-doped Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (Nd:Yag) Lasers); Pumping Action (Optically Pumped Lasers, Electrically Pumped Lasers, Continuous Pumped Lasers, Pulsed Lasers); End User (Hospitals, Aesthetic Clinics, Other End Users) and Geography

Dermatology Lasers Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product (High-Flux Dialyzer and Low-Flux Dialyzer), End User (In-Center Dialysis, Home Dialysis and Others), and Geography

Surgical Lasers Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Type (Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Lasers, Argon Lasers, ND:Yag (Neodymium:Yttrium-Aluminum Garnet) Lasers, Diode Lasers, and Other Surgical Lasers Connected Sensors), Procedure (Open Surgery, Laparoscopic Surgery, and Percutaneous Surgery), Application (Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Dentistry, Urology, Cardiology, Gynecology, Oncology and Other Applications), and Geography

Gynecology Lasers Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product type (CO2 Laser, KTP-ARGON Lasers, Nd:YAG Lasers); Basis of application (Colposcopy, Laparoscopy, Hysteroscopy); End user (Hospital, Specialized clinics, Ambulatory surgical centers, Medical centers) and Geography

Dental Lasers Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product (Soft Tissue, All Tissue, Dental Welding Lasers), Application (Conservative Dentistry, Endodontic Treatment, Periodontitis), End User (Hospitals, Clinics) and Geography

Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Excimer Laser and Femtosecond Laser), Application (Refractive Surgery, Cataract Surgery, Capsulotomy, Trabeculoplasty, and Diagnostics), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Ophthalmology Clinics)

Tattoo Removal Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Procedure Type (Laser Procedure, Surgical Procedure, Creams, Other Procedures); End User (Cosmetic Clinics, Beauty Centers, Others), and Geography













About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: