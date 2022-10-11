Sports Nutrition Market is Projected to Reach US$ 71.36 Billion in 2028

Sports Nutrition market is expected to reach US$ 71.36 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2022- 2028, reports Stratview Research.

/EIN News/ -- Raipur, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Sports Nutrition Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

Click here to get the free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1183/sports-nutrition-market.html#form

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?



According to the report, the Sports Nutrition market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

The prime factor that is contributing to the demand for sports nutrition is the growing health and wellness awareness across the globe.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Sports Nutrition Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Product Type (Sports Food, Sports Drink, and Sports Supplement),

(Sports Food, Sports Drink, and Sports Supplement), By Distribution Channel Type (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, and Other Distribution Channels),

(Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, and Other Distribution Channels), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Sports Nutrition Market Insights

Market Trends by Product Type

The sports supplement segment held the largest share of >49% in 2021 and is expected to maintain its vanguard over the forecast period owing to the rising regularized usage of sports nutrition supplements among sportspersons. A rapid upsurge in preference for personalized nutrition is boosting segmental growth.

Market Trends by Distribution Channel Type

The online store’s segment is expected to expand with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising customer preference for e-commerce websites coupled with the availability of the widest variety of sports nutrition with global reach.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America is estimated to contribute >42% market share in 2021. The North American market is expected to grow with a lucrative CAGR due to the region's high awareness of health and fitness and the high adoption of advanced nutrition. The presence of dominant market players and the rising popularity of sports nutrition among recreational and lifestyle users along with sportspersons will augment the regional growth over the foreseeable future.

COVID-19 Impact on the Sports Nutrition Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

To know more about the covid-19 impact, get a free sample report, here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1183/sports-nutrition-market.html#form

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Glanbia PLC

PepsiCo Inc.

MusclePharm Corporation

The Coca-Cola Company

Clif Bar & Company

GNC Holdings Inc.

Bulk Powders

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Multipower.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Sports Nutrition Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

Related reports which might be useful:

Online Powersports Market

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/1389/online-powersports-market.html

Powersports Market

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/120/power-sports-market.html

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customisation of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved):

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

Stratview Research E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com Direct: +1-313-307-4176