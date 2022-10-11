Christy Sports Partners with Ski Resorts to Get More Kids on the Slopes

Christy Kids Bundles Offer Junior Season Rental Package and Season Pass for One Low Price

/EIN News/ -- LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christy Sports , the premier outdoor retailer helping people #stepoutside, is collaborating with family-friendly ski resorts to help more children get outdoors and enjoy winter sports.



Christy Kids Bundles include a full season junior ski or snowboard gear rental package and a junior season pass to a partner resort for one low price. Bundles are available for Loveland Ski Area and Monarch Mountain in Colorado and Brighton Resort in Utah. Christy Kids Bundles are available for reservation now at ChristySports.com.

These partner resorts have teamed up with Christy Sports to provide discounted season passes and join the effort to reduce the costs of enjoying winter sports and get more kids outdoors. Only 24 percent of children in the United States get 60 minutes of physical activity a day as recommended by The World Health Organization. Even more concerning, the National Recreation and Parks Association notes children now spend less time outdoors than any previous generation, enjoying just seven minutes of unstructured play time each day. In addition to providing physical activity and crucial nutrients from the sun, time spent outdoors is proven to help children reduce stress, enhance their mood, creativity and imagination and increase focus and attention.

“Christy Sports is committed to making skiing, snowboarding and access to the outdoors more inclusive in the communities where we live and work,” said Randy England, Director of Brand Marketing at Christy Sports. “Collaborating with ski resorts that align with our mission allows us all to help reduce the cost of participating in winter snow sports. When we come together as an industry we can begin to make a difference and help kids share the stoke.”

Christy Kids Bundles were first introduced in 2016 in partnership with Loveland Ski Area and Monarch Mountain and have continued by popular demand with the addition of Brighton Resort as a partner in Utah. Bundles provide a season lift pass plus all the signature benefits of a season rental package with Christy Sports; rent once, enjoy all season with complimentary tuning, gear or size exchanges, expert service and store support at over 60 stores. Bundle prices vary by resort and are available to pick up at select locations across the Colorado Front Range and in Kimball Junction and Salt Lake City Utah.

“We are very proud of our partnership with Christy Sports. Their commitment to customer service and making the slopes accessible for all is second to none,” said John Sellers, Marketing and Communications Director at Loveland Ski Area. “Our Kids Bundles provide families on the Front Range with affordable options to ski and snowboard at Loveland Ski Area all winter long, and we’re excited to offer these again for the 2022/23 season.”

For more information and to reserve your Christy Kids Bundle now, visit Christysports.com/SeasonRental .

ABOUT CHRISTY SPORTS

At Christy Sports, we help people #stepoutside - outside the predictable and expected walls of their comfort zone, and into a never-ending journey of progression. Driven by our unmatched passion for the outdoors, we are always advancing and creating new opportunities for even more people to #stepoutside. In-store and online, within our industry, and within the communities we serve, we bring a spirit of innovation to every aspect of what we do. We were founded in Colorado in 1958, but we’ve been chasing adventure for much longer. Skiing and snowboarding aren’t just a job for us, it’s a lifestyle. No matter your level, we strive to give you the best experience possible and invite you to #stepoutside with us. Because when we step outside together, we step forward.

Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, Christy Sports is one of the leading outdoor specialty retailers in the nation with more than 60 locations in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Washington, and Montana. In addition to offering a broad selection of retail merchandise in its stores and e-commerce sites, Christy Sports is a leading provider of Rental and Equipment Services. During the spring and summer seasons, the Company operates highly professional outdoor businesses including Patio Furniture, Hiking, Cycling, Watersports and Tennis to further inspire and enable Christy Sports guests’ healthy lifestyles, and to leverage its operational infrastructure and passionate employee base.

