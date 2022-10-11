Kyle Jackson of Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County Inspires CACFP Excellence
Kyle Jackson expertly oversees Child and Adult Care Food Program operations, inspiring others to excel.ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County is a comprehensive, facility-based, after-school and summer program that includes meals, positive youth development programming, and mentoring for the lowest cost in Larimer County. They operate in Fort Collins, Loveland, Estes Park and Wellington. Their mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.
Kyle Jackson is an Area Director that oversees several of the Boys & Girls Club sites. His programs serve snacks and meals for their at-risk after-school programs. He supervises pick up from their food bank sponsor, distribution of the food, and compliance.
Kyle has been a true leader at Boys & Girls Club of Larimer County to help ensure the success for all Boys & Girls sites for many years. He is constantly looking for ways to streamline the meal service processes to ensure compliance and efficiency.
Close collaboration with his sponsoring organization, a food bank, is key to Kyle’s operations. He has overseen the transition to virtual attendance and management processes and has created a feedback loop between the kids and the food bank to ensure the food that’s arriving at the sites is desirable and more likely to be eaten.
His sponsoring organization had this to say: “Kyle goes above and beyond to ensure that we have what we need from their sites in order to provide food, whether it’s paperwork or communications. He always responds quickly and thoughtfully, and we can rest easy knowing that the Boys & Girls Club sites are in good hands.”
Since 1986, NCA has served as a national platform for the Child and Adult Care Food Program Community. The mission of NCA is to bring members information on legislation, regulation and advocacy issues, share resources among the entire CACFP community, and provide an engaging, informative annual conference offering the largest CACFP networking and training opportunities in the nation. CACFP is an indicator of quality care. When children and adults are cared for by providers who participate in the CACFP, they are receiving the best nutrition available.
