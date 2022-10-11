Plus Size Clothing Market Present Scenario, Rapidly Changing Dynamics of the Industry and Future Estimations by 2027

https://www.alliedPlus Size clothing Market marketresearch.com/plus-size-clothing-market-A07966

According to a new report, The plus size clothing market is segmented on the basis of type, gender, age group, price point, and region.

In 2019, the casual wear plus size clothing segment accounted for the highest share in the plus size clothing market.” — Roshan Deshmukh

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, The global Plus Size Clothing Market was valued at $480,991.8 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $696,712.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2027. The market is expected to exhibit an incremental revenue opportunity of $215.8 billion from 2019 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, regional scenario, Porter’s Five Forces, and competitive scenario.

Rise in demand for plus size clothing owing to obese and overweight population, growing trend of body positivity, and rise in confidence among plus size women due to strong fashion advertisements and promotional campaigns drive the growth of the plus size clothing market. However, high pricing for retailers and complexity in manufacturing curtail down the growth to certain extent. Moreover, rise in availability of plus size clothing via omni channel retail and growth in brand presence in the industry offer a number of lucrative opportunities to the market players.

Rise in demand for plus size clothing, owing to growth in obese population, rise in confidence of consumers, and increase in number of brands offering plus size range garments has propelled the growth of plus size clothing market. Rise in demand for plus size clothing owing to obese and overweight population, growing trend of body positivity, and rise in confidence among plus size women due to strong fashion advertisements and promotional campaigns drive the growth of the plus size clothing market.

Based on type, the casual wear segment contributed to nearly one-third of the global plus size clothing market share in 2019 and is anticipated to lead the trail during the study period. This is due to growing adoption and acceptance of casual wear among consumers for social occasions. On the other hand, the sportswear segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.4% by 2027. The change in consumer choices and preferences and increasing inclination towards athleisure sportswear drive the growth of the segment.

Based on gender, the male segment held largest market share with around half of the global plus size clothing market revenue in 2019 and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. This is attributed presence of proportionately large male obese population and high spending on plus size clothing. On the other hand, the female segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.50% throughout 2027.

Based on geography, North America dominated the market with major share in 2019, holding more than one-third of the global plus size clothing market. This is owing to the factors such as availability of largest obese population and highest consumer spending on plus size clothing in this region. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.50% during 2020 to 2027. This is owing to the increasing average caloric intake per individual among middle class and high-income households in this province.

The key players operating in the global plus size clothing market analysis include (H&M) Hennes & Mauritz AB, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Adidas AG (Adidas), PUMA SE, Nike, Inc. (Nike), ASOS plc, Capri Holdings Limited (Michael Kors), WHP Global (Anne Klein), Punto Fa SL (MANGO Inc.) and Under Armour, Inc.

The Covid-19 pandemic has a vital impact on the growth of the global Plus Size clothing Market and altered several market scenarios. The lockdown across various countries and ban on international travel has disrupted the supply chain and revenue chain. The report includes a thorough analysis of the Covid-19 pandemic on the growth of the global Plus Size clothing Market.

