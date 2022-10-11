Heritage Pools Wins a 2022 PHTA International Awards of Excellence
EINPresswire.com/ -- Charleston, SC - As the first certified PHTA Master Builder and Design Professional in South Carolina, Heritage Pools is on a mission to bring a new level of excellence to the Charleston area with a 2022 PHTA International Award of Excellence. Heritage Pools won the 2022 Merit Medal for Geometric category.
The PHTA’s International Awards of Excellence program is one of the largest, most well-renowned design competitions in the pool and hot tub industry. These distinguished awards recognize exceptional installations of pools, spas, hot tubs, and water features that showcase the most beautiful, creative, and innovative work in the industry. Each year, hundreds of entries are submitted by builders across the U.S. and world.
The competition is open to pool, spa, or hot tub builders as well as installers, designers, retailers, or service companies that receive payment for the submitted project.
“Our aim is to continually stay up-to-date on industry trends to provide our clients with the best possible service and construction methods,'' explains Michael Gesmond, owner of Heritage Pools. “This award just goes to show that each individual on the team here at Heritage Pools is doing their part to fulfill that promise to our clients.”
About the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance
The Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA), a non-profit organization with 3,600 members from around the world, was established in 1956 to support, promote, and protect the common interests of the $36.5B pool, hot tub, and spa industry. PHTA provides education, advocacy, standards development, research, and market growth to increase our members’ professionalism, knowledge, and profitability. Additionally, PHTA facilitates the expansion of swimming, water safety, and related research and outreach activities aimed at introducing more people to swimming, making swimming environments safer, and keeping pools open to serve communities. For more information, visit phta.org.
About Heritage Pools
Heritage Pools, LLC is a master-certified, family-owned and operated pool company that has been servicing and building award-winning concrete, fiberglass and exclusive I-Beam vinyl pools in Charleston since 2004. We take pride in our workmanship and believe that every customer deserves the highest quality of service. The team is experienced and factory-certified, so you can rest assured that your pool will be taken care of by professionals. Heritage Pools offers a wide range of pool services, from construction to renovation to maintenance.
Heritage Pools, LLC
4210 Piggly Wiggly Dr.
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 762-3417
swimhere.com
Pool Owner: IG @rhondajones__
Heritage Pools, LLC
Heritage Pools, LLC
