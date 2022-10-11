Hydrogen Generation Market is Projected to Reach US$ 241.74 Billion in 2028

Hydrogen Generation Market is expected to reach US$ 241.74 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.45% during 2022- 2028, reports Stratview Research.

Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Hydrogen Generation Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.





What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Hydrogen Generation Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Growing consumption of crude oil coupled with increase in investments toward expanding existing refining facilities in developing economies, introduction of various policies focusing on adoption of clean fuel along with increasing investments across the refining sector.

Limiting the amount of sulfur content in diesel fuel, gasoline, motor, etc.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Hydrogen Generation Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Delivery Mode Type (Captive and Merchant),

(Captive and Merchant), By Process Type (Steam Methane Reforming, Electrolysis, and Others),

(Steam Methane Reforming, Electrolysis, and Others), By Application Type (Petroleum Refining, Chemicals, Metal, and Others),

(Petroleum Refining, Chemicals, Metal, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Hydrogen Generation Market Insights



Market Trends by Delivery Mode Type

The market is segmented as captive and merchant.

The merchant segment is estimated to witness significant growth in the market owing to various favorable policies supporting the use of merchant hydrogen in new applications including pharmaceuticals coupled with their generation from new sources, fueling the overall industry growth over the forecast period.

Market Trends by Process Type

The market is segmented as steam methane reforming, electrolysis, and others.

Steam methane reforming process is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period on account of ease of availability of conventional fuels, resulting in minimized operational costs along with improvement in economic advantages.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Asia-Pacific accounted more than 40% market share in 2021 and is estimated to be the leading region in the market owing to the presence of various manufacturing facilities coupled with economic development in the regional market.

China and India being the major countries with growing energy demands are expected to fuel the regional market growth.

North America and Europe are also estimated to offer substantial growth opportunities in the market over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Hydrogen Generation Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Air Liquide S.A.

Air Products & Chemicals Inc.

Caloric Anlagenbau GmbH

Hydrogenics Corporation

Iwatani Corporation

Nel ASA

Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC

Plug Power Inc.

Showa Denko K.K.

The Messer Group GmbH.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Hydrogen Generation Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

