BOK Financial Corporation announces third quarter 2022 earnings conference call

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, Okla., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BOKF) will announce financial results for the third quarter of 2022 which will be released before market open on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The company will hold a conference call at 9 a.m. central time that morning to discuss the financial results with investors.

The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on the company's investor relations website. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1.877.407.4018 toll free, or 1.201.689.8471, conference ID: 13733709. A webcast replay will be available shortly after the live call's conclusion on the company’s investor relations website or by dialing 1.844.512.2921 and referencing replay PIN 13733709.

About BOK Financial Corporation
BOK Financial Corporation is a $45 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with $96 billion in assets under management and administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc., BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. BOKF, NA's holdings include TransFund and Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas; and BOK Financial in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri; as well as having limited purpose offices in Nebraska, Wisconsin and Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.


