Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 13.75 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 7% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The growing demand for flexible and integrated packaging equipment is a critical component of the rise in Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment market revenue, as is the rapid growth in the generic and biopharmaceutical sectors, which will drive market growth.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market ” By Product (Liquids Packaging Equipment, Solids Packaging Equipment), By Package (Primary Packaging Equipment, Secondary Packaging), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market was valued at USD 7.24 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 13.75 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2030.

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Overview

Pharmacological packaging, often known as drug packaging, refers to the packages and techniques used to package pharmaceutical formulations. Packaging machinery is used in all packaging activities, from core packages through distribution packs. Multiple packaging procedures are involved, including fabrication, cleaning, filling, sealing, combining, labeling, overwrapping, and palletizing. Pharmaceutical packing machinery provides effective solutions for distributing pharmaceutical and nutraceutical commodities. Sealers, label applicators, case packers, hand packing stations, and hard glaze-over wraps are some of the most contemporary pharmaceutical packaging equipment.

The introduction of biological APIs has boosted demand for API packaging and a spike in interest in condensed novel medicinal uses, both of which have boosted interest in pharmaceutical packaging machinery (ANDA). As a result, there is an increase in demand for formulated medications to be delivered in cost-effective and efficient packaging, according to the pharmaceutical industry. The market for pharmaceutical packaging equipment is being driven by the release of new medications as well as the rising incidence of chronic illnesses.

Growth in production volume is likely to fuel the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market for generic medication manufacturing in some countries with low-cost manufacturing facilities. Liquid packaging equipment is driving the growth of the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market. This was attributed to the wide range of applications for liquid pharmaceutical dosages, which can be administered by parenteral or oral methods, as well as their palatability, which makes them an excellent product for pediatric and geriatric patients.









Key Development

Mergers and Acquisitions

In February 2022, Fangda Partners represented Weifu Group in its acquisition of the entire vacuum and hydraulic pump business in Italy and China from Robert Bosch by acquiring 100 percent of the equity interests of VHIT together with its wholly-owned PRC subsidiary VHIT Automotive Systems at an enterprise value of EUR60,000,000 from Robert Bosch.

Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

In November 2020, Romaco joined beefutures as a partner. Romaco in Karlsruhe, Cologne, and Steinen has been invaded by bees. Romaco has recently established three bee colonies at its locations in Karlsruhe, Cologne, and Steinen. beefutures will provide optimal care for up to 150,000 honey bees across three locations. The project demonstrates the supplier of processing and packaging equipment’s commitment to natural habitat conservation.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Romaco Pharmatechnik GmbH, MULTIVAC, Marchesini Group S.p.A., Korber Ag, Robert Bosch Gmbh, MG2 s.r.l., Uhlmann-Group, OPTIMA packaging group GmbH, I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A. and Bausch & Strobel Maschinenfabrik llshofen Gmbh Co. Kg.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market On the basis of Product, Package, and Geography.

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market, By Product Liquids Packaging Equipment Solids Packaging Equipment Semi-Solids Packaging Equipment Others



Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market, By Package Primary Packaging Equipment Secondary Packaging Labeling and Serialization Equipment



Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market, By Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



