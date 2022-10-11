Ronaldinho by DRYWORLD – Announcing Collaboration with Legendary Footballer

/EIN News/ -- SANTA BARBARA, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DRYWORLD (“DRYWORLD Brands Inc.”) (OTC Pink: IBGR) has announced a partnership with the legendary Brazilian football star, Ronaldo De Assis Moreira–colloquially known by fans worldwide as “Ronaldinho.”

The partnership's first collection is a celebration of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Featuring 32 country-inspired jerseys to represent the teams competing in the event and is available to ship worldwide.

The first 11 country jerseys will be released this Thursday, October 13th on DRYWORLD’s Online Store. Subscribe here today at Ronaldinho by DRYWORLD and receive 20% off, plus updates on the store opening and other exclusive offers.

Ronaldinho is considered the best player of his generation, having won TWO FIFA World Player of the Year, a Ballon d'Or, and a World Cup with Brazil, the Champions League, Copa Libertadores and many others. A global icon of the sport and the master of the "Joga Bonito" style of play, he is renowned for his technical skills, creativity, dribbling ability and accuracy from free-kicks, his use of tricks, feints, no-look passes and overhead kicks, as well as his ability to score and create goals, all prominent characteristics of his early-age background playing futsal.

Ronaldinho has been an active entrepreneur since retirement devoting himself to music, inaugurating his own studio and launching a video that in less than a week logged more than a million visits on Youtube. He promotes his personal brand [R] One with product lines such as his gin brand and a wine called “Vino de Campeones.” Additionally, he’s launched his own eSports organization R10 Team.

The DRYWORLD x Ronaldinho partnership is an extension of Ronaldo’s entrepreneurial spirit with the vision of building Ronaldinho’s legacy as one of the greatest footballers to ever live into a business empire combining and commercializing his passions of Football, Fashion, and more that will continue to provide for him and his family for generations to come.

“When you get an opportunity to work with one of the greatest athletes of all time it’s very humbling,” said Claudio Escobar, President at DRYWORLD. “The DRYWORLD team understands the tremendous potential of the partnership and is really excited for fans to see this collaboration.”

“I am very happy to be part of an especially beautiful project”, said Ronaldinho. “I hope you like it!”

ABOUT DRYWORLD

DRYWORLD is a premium performance sports brand offering innovative, superior quality apparel and gear for the athlete in all of us. We build purpose-driven products that give all athletes the edge. Engineered by athletes, proven by science. Visit www.thedryworld.com

