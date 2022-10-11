Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on Administration Action to Resolve “Family Glitch” and Lower Health Care Costs

Final rule issued today is the most significant administrative action to implement the Affordable Care Act since the law was enacted

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra issued the following statement on the Biden-Harris Administration's final rule to strengthen implementation of the Affordable Care Act by fixing the “family glitch,” a step that will help about 1 million Americans either gain coverage or see their coverage become more affordable.

“Protecting and strengthening implementation of the Affordable Care Act is key to increasing access to quality, affordable health care. Today’s action resolves a flaw in prior ACA regulations to bring more affordable coverage to about one million Americans. Our goal is simple: leave no one behind and give everyone the peace of mind that comes with health insurance.

“Under President Biden’s leadership, our nation’s uninsured rate is at an all-time low and Affordable Care Act enrollment is at an all-time high. This is not by accident. We are meeting people where they are to tell them about their health care options through unprecedented outreach efforts. And through landmark legislation like the American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act, we have offered the lowest ACA premiums rates in history. Our work to expand coverage and lower health care costs for American families never stops.

“Whether you’re part of a family previously affected by this glitch, or an individual buying insurance on the marketplace, the Biden-Harris Administration is committed to ensuring you have the access to health care you deserve.”