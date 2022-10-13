Moroccan DJ/Producer Owlstar just had one of his biggest years
Hitting The Charts Lead to a Distribution Deal with Sony MusicUNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a couple successful releases the Moroccan DJ/Producer Owlstar got into a distribution deal with Sony Music, after charting two times in a row, "Without You" charting in Armenia and "Fade On You" in Fiji, the Moroccan producer got the intention of Sony Music.
After a quick chat with the artist, he said that he's holding a lot of new releases for 2023 that he's super excited to share with his audience.
Born and raised in Morocco, Badr Aouchar also known as Owlstar or Badr Avsar released his first songs "Funk it!" (2016) that got major support from Cedric Gervais and got played by Gregori Klosman during the Electrobeach Music Festival, "Yoko" (2016) that was featured on Morgan Page's radio show, "Yowie" (2016) under Gregor Salto's music label , "Our Love" (2016) that got supports from Don Diablo, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, W&W, Yves V and Twoloud.
After the attention he got, he was approached by Kontor Records for a remix of SKIY's (Laura White) song Lullaby, and was included in the Kontor Top Of The Clubs Vol.76 which is a major electronic dance music compilation in Germany.
