$15.23+ Bn Radiation Oncology Market to Grow at 7.8% CAGR, from 2022 to 2030

Radiation Oncology Market Size

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Radiation Oncology Market 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲, 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲), 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫, 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫, 𝐋𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫, 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫, 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫, 𝐂𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫, 𝐆𝐲𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫, 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬): 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 2021-2030." According to the report, the global radiation oncology industry was estimated at $7.79 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $15.23 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2030. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape.

“Increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide due to unhealthy lifestyle changes, and technological advancements in radiation therapy are anticipated to boost the radiation oncology market worldwide."

Patients are becoming more prone to cancer as a result of an increase in sedentary lifestyles, poor diets, and lack of exercise. According to the World Health Organization, cancer is one of the major causes of mortality globally, accounting for 10 million fatalities in 2020, or about one in every six deaths, and radiotherapy is one of the most effective therapies for malignant cells in the body. Radiation treatment has changed dramatically in the last decade thanks to innovations like image-guided and intensity-modulated radiation therapy, digital imaging, and computer-controlled linear accelerators. Many medical incidents and blunders have been decreased as a result of these developments. The patient's dependency on therapy is estimated to increase as a result of this factor. These factors are anticipated to improve the radiation oncology market share over the forecast period.

Radiotherapy devices are larger in size and require ample space for installation. As a result, in emerging and underdeveloped economies, the lack of adequate healthcare infrastructure due to limited healthcare expenditure is one of the major factors restraining the adoption of radiotherapy systems. Currently, only a limited number of healthcare institutions in underdeveloped and developing countries are capable of using advanced radiotherapy systems for cancer treatment.

A significant increasing trend has been observed in cancer-related fatalities. According to GLOBOCAN 2020, a report published by the International Agency for Research on cancer, the worldwide cancer burden is expected to rise from 19.3 million cases in 2020 to 28.4 million cases in 2040, with a 47% increase in prevalence from the year 2020. The rising number of instances would need improved illness treatment in the future, and the market is expected to be pushed in the predicted time due to cutting-edge technology development.

Covid-19 scenario-

⮞ Even though healthcare industries were highly favored by the Covid-19 pandemic, not every part was positively impacted. The majority of clinics across the world were converted to Covid-19 clinics to treat the affected patients. And, unavailability of hospitals and surgeons was a major restrain for the radiation oncology market. ,

⮞ However, as the restrictions were removed and the markets started opening to the masses, the radiation oncology industry has also started restoring at a fast pace.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲-

⮞ Elekta AB

⮞ Accuray Incorporated

⮞ Mevion Medical Systems

⮞ IBA Worldwide

⮞ Nordion (Canada) Inc.

⮞ BD

⮞ Provision Healthcare

⮞ Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

⮞ Isoray Inc.

⮞ Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

The global radiation oncology market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and regional analysis. On basis of type, it is further sub-segmented into external beam radiation therapy and internal beam radiation therapy. On basis of application, it is further sub-segmented into prostate cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, head & neck cancer, colorectal cancer, cervical cancer, gynecological cancer, and others. On basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

