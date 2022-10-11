ConnectWise Introduces Raghu Ram Bongula as Chief Technology Officer

Cloud Transformation and Platform Development Veteran to Lead Technology Optimization to Enhance Products and Partner Experience

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs), today announced the appointment of Raghu Ram Bongula as its new Chief Technology Officer. Bongula brings two decades of leadership with a focus on digital/cloud transformation, building new platforms, and modernizing legacy platforms.



Prior to joining ConnectWise, Bongula served as Senior Vice President of Engineering at Global Payments, where he led a team responsible for building new products and platforms to redefine the future of payment technology solutions. In prior roles, Bongula has led multiple teams responsible for migrating various legacy workloads to cloud, building mobile and web solutions, and delivering APIs and real-time, event-driven solutions for the financial services industry.

“ConnectWise products and solutions are built on cutting-edge, innovative technology that powers our partners’ businesses while also keeping them secure. Bringing on a transformative CTO will ensure that we continue to meet our partners’ technology needs as they look to achieve their most ambitious vision of success,” said ConnectWise CEO Jason Magee. “Raghu’s experience and leadership will help drive ConnectWise’s ongoing efforts to optimize, unify, and scale our technology stack to enhance our products and partner experience while also executing on opportunities to expand our portfolio.”

Bongula has responsibility for setting the technology course for ConnectWise, leading efforts to build and modernize products and platforms that provide security, flexibility, and scalability, allowing partners to successfully manage operations and deliver services to end users.

“I’m thrilled to join ConnectWise and be among a passionate team dedicated to delivering unmatched services and software to help our partners thrive and succeed,” said Bongula. “There is a massive opportunity to bring even more modernized and optimized products and solutions through our technology, driving growth and value throughout our partner ecosystem. I especially look forward to meeting partners as they share their ideas, feedback, and visions for how we can further help them succeed.”

Steve Cochran, who served as CTO in an interim capacity, will remain with ConnectWise in an advisory role and continue to lend his knowledge and expert guidance to top-of-mind areas.

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs) through unmatched software, services, community, and marketplace of integrations. ConnectWise offers an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform—Asio™—which provides unmatched flexibility that fuels profitable, long-term growth for partners. ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities and increase revenue with remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and backup and disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit connectwise.com .

ConnectWise Media Contact:

Allison Baron, Touchdown PR

512-394-8568

connectwise@touchdownpr.com