Hydrocolloids Market is estimated to be US$ 18.39 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2032 - By PMI

Global Hydrocolloids Market, By Type (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Gellan Gum, Guar Gum, Pectin and Others), By Application (Food & Beverage Industries, Cosmetics, Dairy Products, Personal Care Products, Wound Dressing, Pharmaceutical Formulations, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032

/EIN News/ -- Covina, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrocolloids are widely used in food industries. Locust bean gum is used in food industries as an additive because of its stabilizing and thickening property. Guar gum is obtained from seed of the guar plant (Cyamopsis tetragonoloba). Guar gum is gel-forming fiber. Guar gum in the form of guar gum powder is used as an additive in the food also used in cosmetics, paper, pharmaceutical, textile, oil well drilling industries. Guar gum is low in calories and high in soluble fiber. Guar gum powder is odorless and free flowing soluble in cold water. Guar gum is used in cold foods like pastry fillings, ice-cream. Guar gum is used as a stabilizer and thickener. Guar gum is also beneficial in controlling health problems like heart disease, diabetes, colon cancer and bowel movements. Xanthan gum is used in baked products. Xanthan gum is used in agricultural flowables, cleaners, coatings and polishes. Pectin provides an important source of dietary fiber and are used as stabilizer, gelling agent, emulsifier and thickening agent. Pectin have therapeutic properties. Pectin are used in pharmaceutical industries such as gel beads, matrix labels and film-coated dosage form as a carrier in drug delivery system to the gastrointestinal tract. Apples and Citrus fruits like oranges, peaches, apricots, grapefruits, lemons, contains pectin in high amount. Among legumes green peas has highest amount of pectin concentration and among vegetables potatoes, carrots and tomatoes have high amount of pectin. The wide variety of applications of Hydrocolloids in cosmetics, wound dressing, food and beverage industries, cosmetics, dairy products, pharmaceutical formulations has given the push in the growth of the market. Global Hydrocolloids Market accounted for US$ 10.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 18.39 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.4%.

The report “Global Hydrocolloids Market, By Type (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Gellan Gum, Guar Gum, Pectin and Others), By Application (Food & Beverage Industries, Cosmetics, Dairy Products, Personal Care Products, Wound Dressing, Pharmaceutical Formulations, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Highlights:

In 2021, the CP Kelco has launched the new KELOGEL DFA Gellan Gum which is single ingredient for dairy alternative beverages. These newly launched product with additional texturizing agent has provided the viscosity and mouthful expectations of the consumers.

In 2020, the CP Kelco has launched the new GENU Pectin YM-FP-2100 which helps in providing the medium to high viscosity with ease of pump ability at fruit prep stage in fruited drinking yogurt with increased stability of protein and fruit throughout shelf life.

In 2018, the DuPont Nutrition & Health has introduced the new product GRINDSTED Pectin Prime 541 which reduced sugar fruit spreads, ensure premium quality, capitalizing on healthy living trend and meets with clean label requirements.

Analyst View:

Wide variety of applications in food & beverage industries and advanced development in dairy applications has fueled the growth of the target market. Rise in use of packed and processed food which are easily available are high in demand by consumers. Disposable income and urbanization has given rise in food industries. Growth in food industries has given push in use of hydrocolloids in food & beverages. As dairy products are highly in demand the new advancement of hydrocolloids in dairy formulations has enhanced the market growth. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on "Global Hydrocolloids Market, By Type (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Gellan Gum, Guar Gum, Pectin and Others), By Application (Food & Beverage Industries, Cosmetics, Dairy Products, Personal Care Products, Wound Dressing, Pharmaceutical Formulations, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032"

Key Market Insights from the report:

Global Hydrocolloids Market accounted for US$ 10.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 18.39 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.4%. The Global Hydrocolloids Market is segmented based on Type, Application and Region.

Based on Type, Global Hydrocolloids Market is segmented into Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Gellan Gum, Guar Gum, Pectin and others.

Based on Application, Global Hydrocolloids Market is segmented into Food & Beverage Industries, Cosmetics, Dairy Products, Personal Care Products, Wound Dressing, Pharmaceutical Formulations, and others.

By Region, the Global Hydrocolloids Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Hydrocolloids Market:

The prominent players operating in the Global Hydrocolloids Market includes, IDD Nutrition & Biosciences, Cargill Incorporated, Kerry Group, Ingredion Incorporated, ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company), DSM N.V., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., CP Kelco Inc., Dupont De Nemors Inc., Darling Ingredients Inc., Fiber Star Inc., Palsgaard A/S, Taiyo Kajaku Co. Ltd., Tate & Lyle plc., W Hydrocolloids Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., and others.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

