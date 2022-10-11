Amazon’s Former Head of Worldwide Returns and Recommerce Joins Optoro’s Board of Directors

Libby Johnson McKee brings decades of experience in ecommerce, returns technology and the circular economy as Optoro scales its all-in-one returns platform

Most recently, Johnson McKee was Director of Worldwide Returns, ReCommerce and Transportation Sustainability at Amazon. She spearheaded the strategy and execution of Amazon’s customer-focused returns experience, including free return shipping and no-box, no-label returns which improved customer loyalty, and reduced transportation costs and carbon emissions. Adept at capturing value at every point in the returns process, Johnson McKee drove the creation of automated product donations at Amazon, which reached over 100M units donated in the US and Europe during the first half of 2022.

“Libby has deep experience in making returns a strategic advantage,” said Tobin Moore, Optoro’s co-founder and CEO. “Through her leadership, Amazon has set the gold standard for return customer experience and operational efficiency. Her experience building returns solutions at scale globally will bring valuable perspective and guidance to Optoro as we grow our best-in-class returns solutions to improve customer retention and repurchase rates, while reducing the cost of returns for retailers and lowering their impact on the planet.”

In recent years, Optoro’s returns platform has expanded to support both mid-size and enterprise retailers in implementing data-driven, scalable returns processes. The company has scaled its marquee returns management suite (including its AI-backed SmartDisposition® engine and grading and inventory management tools) with some of the top retailers in the world. At the same time, the Optoro platform has been extended to support the entire returns lifecycle—starting with the customer experience—including branded self-service returns portals, packageless returns drop-offs, and immediate store credits and exchanges—all the way through the resale of returned items on retailers’ primary and secondary channels.

“Return experience and reverse logistics are an often overlooked part of the business. Ironically, it directly ties to the top and bottom line, and without appropriate attention, it can get expensive fast and lower customer confidence when buying,” said Johnson McKee. “Optoro’s platform is the best, integrated end-to-end solution for retailers who want to build customer loyalty and reduce costs. Most providers offer only one part of a returns solution, making it difficult to capture the full value in returns. Optoro has something different and I look forward to working with their team to help them scale rapidly and have a large impact in the circular economy.”

Optoro works with many of the top retailers in the United States, including Best Buy, American Eagle, Staples and IKEA. With Optoro’s platform, retailers kept 95% of returned goods out of landfills, preventing 3.8 million pounds of waste, and also prevented 13.5 million pounds of carbon emissions from unnecessary transportation. This year, Optoro surpassed more than 100,000,000 returns processed through its platform.

