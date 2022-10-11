Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs’ website recognized for prestigious web design award

Higher Images Wins at the Annual Web Excellence Awards Competition

/EIN News/ -- Pittsburgh, PA, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Web Excellence Awards, a leading international interactive web awards competition, has announced the 2022 award winners to highlight the "best of the best" in web design and development.

Higher Images, a leading digital marketing agency specializing in custom website design, search engine optimization (SEO), paid search (PPC), and social media marketing, was founded by Bryan Thornberg in Pittsburgh, PA. The company, which has served businesses with top-notch marketing solutions for over 22 years, is proud to announce that the website designed and developed for Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs has been included among the winners of this prestigious competition.

Higher Images was recognized with the excellence award for their creative design and UX experience on the Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs' website in the Non-Profit category.

In this 7th Web Excellence Awards competition, the Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs' website was one of over 950 entries from 42 US States as well as entries from 37 other countries worldwide, such as Australia, Canada, the UK, Israel, India, Turkey, Poland, and Germany.

In response to winning this award, Carol Borden, Founder and Executive Director of Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, said, "I am so excited about this award and the great job Higher Images is doing for us. This means our website will be even easier to navigate and more clear to find information for everyone that needs us, from recipients to volunteers to donors."

The Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs’ website was selected for the award by a panel of marketing gurus, advertisers, communications specialists, and web experts. The website was evaluated by these experts based on the innovation, creativity, implementation, and impact of Higher Images' work on the Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs' website that was submitted.

The Web Excellence Awards primarily aim to acknowledge and promote creative ideas, business models, and innovative technologies on the Web. The Excellence Awards winners are chosen from six categories: website, advertising & marketing, video and podcast, apps & mobile, social media, and printing. Each category then further includes themes ranging from activism to health and beauty, fitness, sports, travel, and so on. These winners inspire millions to think out of the box through their work and innovative approach. Due to the constantly evolving nature of digital media and the emergence of distinguished artists, the task of choosing the winners has not only been challenging but also astounding

If you would like more information about Higher Images, please contact them at https://www.higherimages.com/.

To view the award-winning website, visit https://www.medicalservicedogs.org

Attachment

Linda Jo Thornberg Higher Images 4122031996 lindajo@higherimages.com