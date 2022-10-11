Aware, Inc. Accelerates Innovation and Positive Environmental Impact with Move to New Corporate Headquarters

Leader in biometric authentication relocates to Burlington, MA for enhanced environmental impact and company innovation

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading authentication company applying proven and trusted adaptive authentication to solve everyday business challenges with biometrics, is announcing its corporate headquarters has moved to Burlington, Massachusetts to align more closely with business and environmental needs.



“The move marks the next chapter for Aware as the company adjusts to the new normal of hybrid working arrangements and an increased focus on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG),” says Bob Eckel, president and chief executive officer, Aware. “Our new headquarters will help us address both of these mandates. Moving to a smaller yet even more cutting-edge facility will allow us to be more nimble for customers, maximize value for shareholders and increase employee satisfaction as workers return to a new state-of-the-art building.”

Aware had been using a limited amount of the available space in their previous Bedford, MA headquarters, and after nearly 30 years there, saw an opportunity to decrease their square footage and environmental impact. This aligns with the company’s other ESG initiatives, such as a commitment to recycling and digitization which has enabled them to save over ten tons of paper.

The Burlington office has also been specifically designed to foster increased collaboration and innovation amongst employees. Additionally, the space will leverage Aware’s newest innovations, including a cloud-based, biometrics-enabled access security system ensuring a highly safe and secure working environment.

“We are proud to become a member of the Burlington, MA business community,” says Lindsey Savarino, human resources director, Aware. “We believe that by being cognizant of our footprint and moving into a space that better fits the needs of our hybrid teams, we are better positioned to maintain our leadership in the industry while also being even more mindful and respectful of our environment.

The company is now operating at 76 Blanchard Road in Burlington, its first office move since 1998.

To learn more about Aware, please visit www.aware.com.

About Aware

Aware is a global authentication company that validates and secures identities using proven and trusted adaptive biometrics. Aware’s software and software-as-a-service offerings address the growing challenges that government and commercial enterprises face in knowing, authenticating and securing individuals through frictionless and highly secure user experiences. Aware’s algorithms are based on the most diverse data sets in the world and can be tailored to the unique security and requirements of each customer. The company empowers users to have control over identities through clear, intuitive opt-in/opt-out features, helping them feel secure and improving their lives. Aware is a publicly held company (Nasdaq: AWRE) based in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit https://www.aware.com or follow Aware on Twitter @AwareBiometrics.

