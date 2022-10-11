GreyOrange and Technica Introduce Truck to Stock Robotic Efficiency Solution

Innovative truck loading and unloading solution, iTLS - Powered by GreyMatter, provides customers with greater fulfillment efficiency, speed, and safety

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreyOrange , a global leader in automated robotic fulfillment and inventory optimization software, and Technica International , a leader in delivering customized, turnkey solutions for product handling, today announced a new partnership and solution that solves for inefficiencies and safety challenges in truck loading and unloading by combining Technica’s iTLS technology with GreyOrange’s fulfillment orchestration platform, GreyMatter™.

Technica’s unique and innovative robotic truck loading and unloading solution iTLS improves dock efficiency and speed by leveraging GreyMatter™, a robot agnostic fulfillment orchestration platform with seamless integration, to orchestrate robots through the activity, enabling workers to focus on higher value tasks. Supply chain and logistics leaders now have another avenue to meet global challenges, including the current labor shortage , as cooperative robotic-human solutions are increasingly recognized by both workers and leaders as essential tools for supporting the workforce.

“By transforming one of the most time-consuming and labor-intensive processes in the warehouse through partnership with Technica, our fulfillment platform now delivers the most comprehensive warehouse solution in the market,” said Samay Kohli, co-founder and CEO, GreyOrange. “We enable smart robotic intralogistics for every process step in the warehouse, offering supply chain leaders a fully integrated solution for significant productivity, speed and efficiency gains in a matter of weeks.”

iTLS - Powered by GreyMatter, enables 99% palletization efficiency and accuracy when forming rainbow pallets, improves ergonomics to eliminate worker fatigue, reduces dock turnaround times by up to 150%, and improves productivity by up to fourfold for truck loading and unloading. The solution is fully CE compliant, compatible with all standard container sizes and has the capability to handle cases, cartons, totes, bags and more.



According to Industrial Safety and Hygiene News, 25% of all industrial accidents occur at the loading dock. The labor-intensive and manual nature of truck loading and unloading, compounded by poor user ergonomics for heavy loads, frequently results in low vehicle fill rates and high dock turn-around times, creating inefficiencies at both ends of the warehouse and taking a toll on workers which can increase accidents and safety issues.

“Due to increasing needs for delivering goods from warehouses to retailers, introducing this new technology with the robot is vital for increasing efficiency, higher profit margins and lowering carbon footprint by decreasing truck traffic,” said Tony Haddad, founder and chairman, Technica International. “We are thrilled to join forces with GreyOrange to help make this labor-intensive part of the fulfillment process safer for workers by enabling smart robots to complete the manual tasks of loading and unloading.”

About GreyOrange

Disrupting and re-defining fulfillment, GreyOrange Inc. provides a state-of-the-art hardware agnostic fulfillment orchestration platform, GreyMatter™, that responds to customer orders in real time as well as proprietary and certified third-party hardware. The company’s solutions offer a competitive advantage by increasing productivity, empowering growth, and scale, mitigating labor challenges, and reducing risk and time to market while also creating better experiences for customers and employees. Founded in 2012, GreyOrange is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and employs over 800 people with offices and partners across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.greyorange.com .

About Technica

Technica delivers innovative, customized and high quality solutions and turnkey lines, designed to satisfy the automation needs of our customers and help them build their smart factory, in order to improve their operation efficiency and to increase their production capacity. Customers of Technica cover different industry sectors like paper and carton, beverages, water, food, chemicals, glass, plastic, dairy, pharmaceutical, home & personal care, edible, paint, lube oil, education, logistics and many more. Prestigious names like P&G, Coca Cola, Heineken, Pepsi, Henkel, Unilever, Nestle, al Marai and Danone are on the list of the company’s valued customers. For more information about Technica, please visit www.Technicaintl.com .

Media Contact

LeadCoverage

