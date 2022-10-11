Logistics Startup Nuvocargo Brings on New Head of Engineering, Former Shopify Executive Nicholas Simmons

Simmons to advance Nuvocargo’s platform transforming global commerce and trade

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvocargo , the first all-in-one digital platform focused on U.S.-Mexico cross-border trade, announced today that it has added former Shopify executive Nicholas Simmons as Head of Engineering to continue to develop the Nuvocargo platform and expand the company’s world-class engineering team.



Simmons has over 20 years of experience building software products with a variety of different languages, frameworks, operating systems, and platforms at a variety of high-profile technology companies. Prior to joining Nuvocargo, Simmons was Director of Engineering at Shopify, where over the course of nine years he helped scale the organization from 50 to 2,500 engineers. At Shopify he played a pivotal role as the company scaled from a series B startup to one of the most transformative technology companies of the past decade (and to $50B+ market cap). He holds a Master of Engineering and a Bachelor of Computer Science from Concordia University in Montreal.

“Global commerce is a domain that really resonates with me, and Nuvocargo is well-positioned to revolutionize the movement of goods across the world’s most important trade lane,” said Simmons. “The opportunity in the logistics industry is massive and the Nuvocargo team has the people and energy that are making a real difference in the world.”

“Nicholas is passionate about modernizing global commerce and trade and building up on the incredible platform and engineering culture here at Nuvocargo. We’re excited for him to bring all his years of experience and wisdom to our engineering team,” said Deepak Chhugani, co-founder and CEO of Nuvocargo. “We were committed to finding someone who would help us build and scale into one of the world’s best engineering cultures and that made this search a real challenge but well worth the wait for a person of Nicholas’s caliber."

With Simmons’s successful track record of solving problems at scale for merchants, Nuvocargo will continue to focus on building world class products and a customer experience that continues to revolutionize the ease of moving goods between the U.S. and Mexico. Future platform enhancements include providing customers with even more visibility into their shipments, enhancing the billing and payments process to help customers get paid faster, and automating more touchpoints to further simplify customers’ experience.

Nuvocargo continues to experience tremendous growth in the U.S. and Mexico, including 5X revenue growth from 2020 to 2021, as well as an increase in the number of monthly shipments through the platform by almost 3x in the first half of 2022 compared to the same time last year. The Nuvocargo platform allows customers to save over 10 hours each week, 6 hours per week on billing and invoicing processes, and reduces time spent onboarding and document collection by over 60 percent.



LatAm logistics startup Nuvocargo is the first all-in-one digital platform focused on U.S.-Mexico cross-border trade – one of the largest bilateral trade lanes in the world. Modernizing a $2T industry that’s been mostly reliant on paper, fast-growing Nuvocargo combines proprietary software with a team of bi-lingual experts to seamlessly and transparently manage end-to-end cargo movement in a single platform. The company has the most experience on both sides of the border, unique access to hard-to-get routes, and add-on services such as warehousing, customs, insurance and financing – everything a shipper or carrier needs to simplify logistics. Nuvocargo is backed by over $40M in funding from Tiger Global, QED Investors, NFX, Y Combinator, among others. Nuvocargo has been recognized in YC Top Companies 2022 and ranked the second Most Innovative Company in Latin America by Fast Company . Learn more at nuvocargo.com/en .

