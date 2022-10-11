Orion Biotechnology to present at 2022 Dr. GPCR Summit Conference

/EIN News/ -- Ottawa, Canada, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Biotechnology Canada Ltd., a drug discovery and development company unlocking the therapeutic potential of previously undruggable G Protein-Coupled Receptors (GPCRs), today announced that it will be presenting at the Dr. GPCR Summit taking place between October 10th and 16th.

On October 13th, Dr. Oliver Hartley, Vice-President of Drug Discovery, will provide a presentation on the development of Orion’s best-in-class CCR5 antagonist, OB-002. His presentation will also describe the versatility of this candidate and its role in uncovering novel features of CCR5 cell biology.

Regarding his presentation at the Dr. GPCR Summit, Dr. Hartley said “This event is an excellent opportunity for Orion to connect with the GPCR industry. I am excited to present our approach for targeting valuable GPCRs using OB-002 as a case study.”

If you’d like to learn more about Orion’s perspective on GPCR drug discovery, you can listen to Dr. Hartley’s interview on the Dr. GPCR podcast, which will be released soon.

About Orion Biotechnology

Orion Biotechnology Canada Ltd. is unlocking the therapeutic potential of previously undruggable GPCRs. Orion’s world-renowned experts in GPCR pharmacology and peptide/protein engineering leverage Orion’s proprietary drug discovery platform to rapidly and efficiently advance a diversified portfolio of precision engineered GPCR-targeted therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. For more information, follow the company on LinkedIn or visit www.orionbiotechnology.com.

Ross MacLeod Orion Biotechnology Canada Ltd. +1 343.291.1032 ross@orionbiotechnology.com