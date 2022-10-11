DomainTools Launches Global Partner Program to Bring Best-in-Class Internet Intelligence and Threat Hunting Capabilities to Enterprise Security Teams

Company Appoints Tim Durant Vice President, Global Channels and Alliances, to Lead Partner Growth and Momentum

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DomainTools, the leader for Internet intelligence, today launched its Global Partner Program led by Tim Durant, the recently appointed Vice President, Global Channels and Alliances.



Threat intelligence plays an increasing role in the Security Operations Center (SOC) as security teams struggle to cope with the rising threat landscape. The DomainTools Global Partner Program features the company’s best-in-class threat intelligence solutions, providing channel partners with the tools needed to help enterprise security teams proactively detect emerging threats and attackers lurking in their networks.

According to Chris Nelson, Chief Revenue Officer at DomainTools, “We’re thrilled that Tim Durant has joined our executive team and to launch our new Global Partner Program. Tim brings more than 15 years of experience creating high-impact programs that build revenue through new partners, products/services and routes to market on a global scale. The channel is one of the key growth drivers for DomainTools and we’re excited for Tim to spearhead our channel strategy and growth, and to reinforce our commitment as a channel-first organization.”

“Having worked with DomainTools since 2019, it’s great to see them bolster their commitment and investment into their channel business and partnerships like ours,” said Phil Higgins, CEO at Brookcourt Solutions, a leading UK-based IT services provider. “The data and products from DomainTools have allowed us to meaningfully enhance the security postures of dozens of firms. We look forward to building many further opportunities with DomainTools as a trusted partner.”

The DomainTools Global Partner Program will expand existing channel relationships as well as build new partnerships across the globe. It offers a wide range of benefits to channel partners, including generous and simple margin structure for new and renewal business, access to in depth training, online deal registration, and joint promotional programs.

“I’m eager to deepen our existing partner relationships and to expand our incredible partner ecosystem,” said Tim Durant. “DomainTools seeks to work with a wide variety of partners, from cybersecurity technology companies, to VARs, and MSSPs. Each of these partners brings specialized expertise and market knowledge, and we’re excited about the opportunity to not only expand their portfolio but also work together to help augment an organization’s limited threat intelligence resources.”

In his new role, Tim will lead the DomainTools channel program and sales and revenue goals and will be responsible for go-to-market strategies within the diverse DomainTools partner ecosystem. Prior to DomainTools, Tim spent nearly a decade at Hitachi Vantara, where he was Sr. Director of Strategic Global Alliances.

To learn more about the new DomainTools Partner Program, visit https://www.domaintools.com/partners/resell-partner-program/

About DomainTools

DomainTools is the global leader for internet intelligence and the first place security practitioners go when they need to know. The world’s most advanced security teams use our solutions to identify external risks, investigate threats, and proactively protect their organizations in a constantly evolving threat landscape. DomainTools constantly monitors the Internet and brings together the most comprehensive and trusted domain, website and DNS data to provide immediate context and machine-learning driven risk analytics delivered in near real-time. Visit domaintools.com to experience firsthand why DomainTools is the first stop for advanced security teams when they need to know.

