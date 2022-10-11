Extended Stay America® Launches New Extended Stay America Select Suites℠ Brand

New extended stay brand provides apartment-like suites with full kitchens and select amenities catering to the needs of the long-stay, value-sensitive guest

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extended Stay America, the nation’s leading mid-priced extended stay hotel company, is pleased to announce the launch of Extended Stay America Select Suites. For value-conscious guests staying on average 30+ nights, the new brand offers more basic services and select amenities with the similar apartment-like room design as the flagship Extended Stay America Suites brand. At Extended Stay America Select Suites, guests only pay for what they need, resulting in deeper savings and extended value.



“We’re proud to introduce Extended Stay America Select Suites. Now, with three different brands at three different price points guests are sure to find an Extended Stay America hotel to suit their needs and budget,” said Greg Juceam, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our core pillars of serving extended stay guests with affordable accommodations, practical amenities, and genuine goodness continue to be at the heart of this new brand.”

Extended Stay America Select Suites properties were designed with guests in mind, featuring essential amenities like spacious, apartment-like suites, fully equipped kitchens, free wi-fi, pet-friendly rooms, and on-site guest laundry. With a focus on essential services and amenities, the new brand is ideal for guests seeking a lower price point.

Extended Stay America Select Suites debuts with nearly 100 properties ready to welcome guests, located in 30 states throughout the country. “Extended Stay America Select Suites represents our continued commitment to meeting the unique needs of extended stay guests,” said Kelly Poling, Chief Commercial Officer, Extended Stay America. “As a pure-play extended stay brand, guests can feel confident there will be an Extended Stay America available when and where they need it, ready to welcome them with genuine care.”

With the addition of Extended Stay America Select Suites, Extended Stay America’s family of brands now represents a portfolio of approximately 760 hotels across three brands – the value-focused Extended Stay America Select Suites, the elevated Extended Stay America Premier Suites and the flagship Extended Stay America Suites – comprising close to 85,000 rooms in 45 states, all solely focused on the extended stay segment.

To book a stay, visit www.esa.com.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America® is the leading extended stay hotel brand in the U.S., with approximately 760 hotels comprising close to 85,000 rooms. Its extended stay brand family includes Extended Stay America Suites®, Extended Stay America Premier Suites®, and Extended Stay America Select Suites℠. All locations are ready to welcome guests with genuine care and value. For more information on Extended Stay America, visit www.esa.com.

For press inquiries, contact Jenn Wade, Caroline Morey, or Jordan Thomas at 415-483-5054 or extendedstayamericapr@jwadepr.com.