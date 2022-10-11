The RealReal Adds Rare Magic: The Gathering Trading Cards To Its Assortment

Assortment of six tabletop cards valued at $845K; Includes 1993 Beta Black Lotus Artist Proof

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal – the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods – today announced that it has added six of Magic: The Gathering’s Power 9, including the rarest and most valuable trading card in tabletop game history, the 1993 Beta Black Lotus, Chris Rush Artist Proof, priced at $750,000. The entire assortment, including the 1993 Alpha Mox Pearl, 1993 Alpha Mox Sapphire, 1993 Alpha Ancestral Recall, 1993 Alpha Time Walk and 1993 Alpha Timetwister, is collectively valued at $845K and is available on TRR’s marketplace beginning today.



“Magic: The Gathering is the first modern tabletop trading card game in history, launching in 1993, gaining in popularity by the tens of millions in just 15 years. However, what’s so unique about this assortment is that not only are all six of these cards banned in modern sanctioned tournaments, making them the most sought after collection of trading cards on the secondhand market, but the Black Lotus specifically is one of the few artist proof versions that was printed. The card is a BGS grade 8, with only two known copies to exist in better condition according to the BGS Population report, and only a handful of these are known to exist, making this card the most valuable,” explains Matthew Rogers, The RealReal’s Lead Valuation Manager of Comics, Trading Cards & Collectibles.

The RealReal’s Collectibles category sells items from comic books and trading cards, to figures and skate decks. Since its launch last summer, the category has experienced exponential growth. Search demand within the category itself is up 42% since the beginning of 2022, with demand for trading cards alone up 101% year to date. Sales of the overall collectibles category is also up 72%, and overall consignments up 61%. Through its most recent partnership with Beckett Collectibles – which the company announced earlier this summer – The RealReal has been able to expand its services to offer expedited comic book and trading card grading service, streamlining the consignment of these items on TRR’s wide-reaching marketplace. In doing so, The RealReal has attracted the likes of sellers with high value collectible items, including the coveted 1993 Beta Black Lotus.

“As a collector of fashion items, trading cards, and comics, I like to know that the items I acquire are authentic. TRR is a great platform because they have built their business on trust and authenticity. Consigning or buying on other platforms without guarantees can bring a risk of counterfeit items because these collectibles are so rare and desired. With trading cards specifically, Beckett is a worldwide trusted source of authority to give peace of mind to collectors like me to know that each item is verified, graded, and then protected and registered so that I can enjoy my hobby without risks,” Steven Walbroehl, CISO and CoFounder of Halborn, and TRR consignor of the Magic: The Gathering assortment.

About The RealReal Inc.

The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, with more than 28 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have hundreds of in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by thousands of brands across numerous categories—including women’s and men’s fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and home—in support of the circular economy. We make selling effortless with free virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off and direct shipping. We do all of the work for consignors, including authenticating, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal pricing, photographing and listing their items, as well as handling shipping and customer service. At our 19 retail locations, including our 16 shoppable stores, customers can sell, meet with our experts and receive free valuations.

