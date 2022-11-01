DEBUT NOVELIST TACKLES 1960s RACIAL TENSIONS IN QUIET, LEAFY NORTHERN SUBURB
AGAINST THE GRAIN by Anne Dimock
We know the events of the last decade that raised the stakes. I did not plan that my novel would land now at a time of social reckoning over racism, but nor does it seem accidental.”UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During desegregation battles in the early 1960s, one African American family in a leafy New Jersey suburb experiences barriers more quiet and hidden than in the South. That’s the backdrop of a riveting new debut novel by Anne Dimock entitled AGAINST THE GRAIN (Woodhall Press).
— Anne Dimock, Author
It’s Jamestown, NJ, where in 1962-1964, six characters intersect in a conflict of change and complacency.
The family’s oldest daughter, Fleur Williams, is an African American high school junior stuck in the indifferent machinery of the school’s tracking curriculum. Curious, observant, and mostly ignored, she yearns to escape her isolation and become somebody.
There’s an oversight in the high school’s guidance office, and because they can’t think of anything else to teach her, Fleur is offered an after-school job. She will be the “new girl” in an upscale jewelry and gift store on the town’s Main Street.
But will she be allowed to enter the rarified world of gold and silver, china and crystal, diamonds and pearls? Or will she just clean and wrap the merchandise?
The local college exerts an influence in the town, and Fleur becomes the “project” of the college president’s wife in ways that upset the equilibrium of the girl, the town and the time. What happens during those two years gives Fleur a vision for her life—and a pathway to get there.
“I wanted to expand the view of this town, time and politics beyond my own experience and viewpoint,” says Dimock. “I wanted to more deeply engage all the questions and possibilities around religion, racism, classism, sex, boys and men, protest – all the questions I had when I was a teenager that no one would talk about. Toni Morrison said to her Princeton students, ‘Please don’t tell me about your little life – is there nothing larger? More important?”’Yes. There is.”
Dimock adds, “We know the events of the last decade that raised the stakes. I did not plan that my novel would land now at a time of social reckoning over racism, but nor does it seem accidental.”
Against the backdrop of the early 1960s, half of the six main characters want to maintain their own vision of a Jamestown idyll--a city on a hill, a pious flock, a wholesome family town. The others want change. From the Cuban Missile Crisis to the Newark riots, everyone must navigate the tremors rippling through Jamestown as they defend or re-imagine their quiet, sleepy suburb.
AGAINST THE GRAIN is available on Amazon and other popular retail stores where books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anne Dimock is the author of Humble Pie: Musings on What Lies Beneath the Crust, a finalist for a Minnesota Book Award and the reason Garrison Keillor called her “the Proust of pie.” An eclectic writer of plays, short stories, and essays that cover topics like women’s health, alternative sentencing, Moby Dick, Cyrano de Bergerac as a woman, and prize-winning ribald limericks, Dimock’s work has appeared on stage and in print. She resides in Croton-on-Hudson, New York. Visit www.annedimock.com.
