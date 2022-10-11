$11.4+ Bn Cancer Gene Therapy Market to Grow at 4.3% CAGR, Globally, by 2030 | Novartis, Amgen, Adapta Immue, Genulex

Cancer Gene Therapy Market Size

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cancer Gene Therapy Market 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 (𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲, 𝐎𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲, 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐞𝐫), 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 (𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬, 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐬): 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global cancer gene therapy industry generated $1.4 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $11.4 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 23.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Cancer gene therapy is a technique used for the treatment of cancer where therapeutic DNA is being introduced into the gene of the patient with cancer. Owing to the high success rate during the preclinical and clinical trials, cancer gene therapy has gained popularity. There are many techniques used for cancer gene therapy, for example, a procedure where the mutated gene is being replaced with a healthy gene or the inactivation of the gene whose function is abnormal. Cancer gene therapy is an approach to cancer treatment, where genetically engineered vectors such as viruses are used to transfer or replace a mutated gene (that is causing cancer) with a healthy gene. This technique can be used for both the prevention and treatment of disease. The most commonly used techniques for the treatment using cancer gene therapy includes oncolytic virotherapy, gene transfer, and gene-induced immunotherapy

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-19 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨

⮞ During the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been significant decline in diagnosis of six major types of cancer such as breast, colorectal, lung, pancreatic, gastric, and oesophageal cancers. This led to reduction in revenue of the global cancer gene therapy market revenue.

⮞ The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other organizations recommended the postponement of cancer screening and other elective surgeries. However, therapies and surgeries were conducted in emergency situations in a secure environment.

𝐁𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, the gene induced immunotherapy segment is the largest contributor to the market growth and the gene transfer therapy segment is anticipated to be a lucrative market due to the positive results of these therapies during the preclinical and clinical trials for the treatment of cancer.

𝐁𝐲 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫, the hospital segment is the largest contributor to the market growth. Owing to the increase in the prevalence of cancer worldwide and the surge in regulatory approval of gene therapy for cancer are key factors that foster the Cancer Gene Therapy Market growth.

𝐁𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, North America accounted for the maximum Cancer Gene Therapy Market share in 2020, owing to the high prevalence rate of cancer, presence of high disposable income, and high funding for R&D activities associated with cancer gene therapy. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the analysis period, attributable to a rise in the incidence rate of cancer, an increase in a government initiative to improve healthcare infrastructure, and owing to rise in the number of people prone to various chronic diseases. In addition, approval and launch of cancer gene therapy products can positively influence market expansion in developed countries, such as Japan, Australia, and New Zealand are the major factors for the growth of the cancer gene therapy market.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

⮞ Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

⮞ Novartis

⮞ Amgen Inc.

⮞ Glaxosmithkline PLC

⮞ Kayropharma Therapeutics

⮞ Gilead Sciences

⮞ Adapta Immue

⮞ Genulex Corporation

⮞ SynerGene Therapeutics

⮞ Shanghai Sunway Biotech

