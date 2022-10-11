Nifter™ Sets the Date for Its BETA, Letting Users Experience Its Art, Sports & Entertainment NFT Marketplace

ClickStream Corp. CLIS, a technology company focused on developing platforms that disrupt conventional industries, announces its subsidiary Rebel Blockchain, Inc., aka Nifter™, will be launching a BETA program to the public November 27th, 2022. The BETA will allow early adopters to collect exclusive NFTs and introduce Nifter™'s digital store where buyers can exchange NFTs for limited edition merchandise, sports memorabilia, and other collectibles.

Nifter™ will also allow BETA testers to join its Referral Program to earn referral-based rewards for sharing the platform with friends.

ABOUT NIFTER™

Nifter™ is a Non-fungible Token (NFT) marketplace that allows artists & athletes to create, sell and discover unique NFTs on the Nifter™ marketplace. NFT's are digital tokens stored on a blockchain that can record ownership. Nifter™ business model cuts out the red tape and lets artists monetize instantly and directly.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik™, HeyPal™, Nifter™ and Joey's Animal Kingdom™ respectively.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

