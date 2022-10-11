Laser Photonics Receives Order from the U.S. Navy for CleanTech Laser Blasting System for Submarine MRO

Orlando, FL October 11, 2022 – Laser Photonics Corporation LASE, (“LPC”), a leading global industrial developer of Cleantech laser systems for laser cleaning and other materials applications, today announced it received an order from the U.S. Navy for delivery this month of an LPC-1000CTH CleanTech Laser Blasting System with an integrated water chiller for submarine MRO (maintenance, repair and operations).

Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics, commented: “We believe the U.S. Navy can benefit significantly from our CleanTech Laser Blasting systems in its $22 billion annual fight to control corrosion across the fleet. This unit will allow the Navy to develop standard operating procedures and processes for using CleanTech Laser Blasting systems for corrosion control. Over time, we hope to expand on this initial order as the U.S. Navy realizes our technology's health, safety and efficiency benefits.”

The CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000CTH is a 1000 watt handheld laser cleaner. This high-performance, industrial-grade, fast, precise, and incredibly productive laser cleaning tool is designed as a super-compact, Industrial Grade Professional level laser cleaning and surface treatment system for medium-sized areas requiring delicate cleaning, de-painting, and other surface preparation operations. Microprocessor-controlled and without the need for a PC, the system is instantly ready when the key is turned ON. The touch screen allows you to choose among the five pre-designed cleaning patterns – while using a water-cooled laser system. Heavy-duty industrial design is based on years of experience building Hand Held Lasers for marking and engraving applications. In addition, the LPC-1000CTH can be coupled with industrial robots and placed inside safety work cells with interlocks for full compliance with OSHA and FDA CDRH as Class IV Laser Systems.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC’s new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC’s “unique-to-industry” systems.

