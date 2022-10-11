LINQ Announces New, Innovative Food Distribution Program

Solution created to support state agencies and K-12 school districts in efficiently managing Planned Assistance Level usage

WILMINGTON, N.C. (PRWEB) October 11, 2022

LINQ, the only 100% cloud and browser-based school nutrition and administration solutions available to the K-12 industry, today announced the launch of its Food Distribution Program (FDP). LINQ FDP enables K-12 districts to accurately forecast USDA Foods ordering to maximize their Planned Assistance Level (PAL) usage while maximizing inventory. For State Agencies, the solution facilitates efficient reimbursement and maintains program integrity. The innovative new solution maximizes the efficiency of child nutrition programs.

"The USDA Foods program is a complex, sequential process. Each stakeholder has a responsibility to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of the program," said Matthew Essner, Director of Sales at LINQ and former Director of USDA Food Distribution for Missouri schools. "With our new FDP solution, states can strengthen their program by ensuring every stakeholder is informed and has full transparency. "

USDA's food distribution programs strengthen the nutrition safety net through the disbursement of USDA Foods and other nutrition assistance to children, low-income families, emergency feeding programs, Indian reservations, and the elderly. However, the programs are complex and difficult to manage, especially as child nutrition programs continue to see pandemic-induced challenges, including supply chain issues, labor shortages and inflation. LINQ FDP supports child nutrition directors by streamlining the management of the following programs:



Features of LINQ's Food Distribution Program for states include:



Accurate forecasting: Use historical data to forecast future ordering.

Entitlement insights: Monitor recipient agencies' PAL usage and quickly reallocate as appropriate.

Flexible survey design: Create and design annual surveys with ease.

Catalog management: Flexible updates and edits for year-to-year catalog.

Integrated inventory: Online inventory management to ensure proper levels at warehouses and processors.

Feature enhancements: Continually improve FDP administration with regular feature enhancements.

"LINQ FDP is a direct result of feedback from state customers to understand the challenges in dealing with their FDP," said Tim Clifford, Executive Chairman at LINQ. "We value our relationship with states, districts, and industry partners and look forward to new enhancements and adding value to maximize the efficiency of all child nutrition programs."

About LINQ

For over 30 years, our mission has been to empower the everyday heroes who make K-12 districts and schools stronger. Combining best-in-class technology with industry-leading expertise, we help school and state administrators rise to the challenges of today while building the foundation for a better tomorrow. Improving efficiency, optimizing performance, and managing compliance through our suite of administrative, financial, and nutritional solutions to help you make a bigger impact for your staff, students and communities. [1] To find out more about LINQ's integrated suite, visit LINQ.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

