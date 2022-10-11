Cherokee County joins the Georgia Purchasing Group by Bidnet Direct

Cherokee County announced it has joined the Georgia Purchasing Group and will be publishing and distributing upcoming bid opportunities on the system.

Cherokee County announced it has joined the Georgia Purchasing Group and will be publishing and distributing upcoming bid opportunities on the system. Bidnet Direct's Georgia Purchasing Group connects 26 participating agencies from across Georgia. The purchasing group provides a transparent bid process through which the bid is available to all vendors at the same time. Cherokee County invites all potential vendors to register online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/georgia/cherokeecounty.

Cherokee County joined the purchasing group in September. Cherokee County will utilize the system to streamline their purchasing process including bid distribution, bid management, and vendor relations. The Georgia Purchasing Group is a single, online location for managing sourcing information and activities and provides 26 local government agencies the tools needed to have a transparent bid process while minimizing costs and saving time.

"BidNet Direct provides the County with a substantial upgrade in performance and capabilities in its' web-based solicitation platform. All the information we have regarding the bid/proposal, addenda, schedule, awards and the Q&A's are available and are easy to locate. We anticipate that this product-line will encourage greater public participation and collaboration in the bid/proposal process while improving the cost effectiveness of Procurement overall," stated Dale Jordan, Procurement Director of Cherokee County.

As a participating agency of the Georgia Purchasing Group, it allows Cherokee County to expand their vendor pool and enhance vendor competition without increasing distribution costs. To be added to the existing list of vendors on the Georgia Purchasing Group, any suppliers looking to do business with Cherokee County can register online: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/georgia/cherokeecounty. Cherokee County encourages all interested bidders to register today.

Registered vendors can access open bids, related documents, and files, additional addendum, and available award information from all participating agencies. In addition, the Georgia Purchasing Group offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their business, including all addenda and advance notification of expiring term contracts.

With one click, Cherokee County can now see how many vendors match a specific opportunity, how many have downloaded documents, responded and more. Cherokee County also has its own, branded page on the public side of the Georgia Purchasing Group in which taxpayers can view all closed bids and any awarded information.

Vendors may register on the Georgia Purchasing Group: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/georgia/cherokeecounty. Bidnet Direct's vendor support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.

Other local Georgia government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the Georgia Purchasing Group for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.

About Cherokee County:

Located 30 miles north of downtown Atlanta, Cherokee County is part of the 11-county metro-Atlanta area. Cherokee County boasts a population of more than 279,000, according to the 2022 Atlanta Regional Commission population estimates. It is the one of the fastest growing counties in the metro region and its overall Board of Commissioners-controlled tax burden per capita is one of the lowest in the region. Cherokee County has world-class parks and recreational facilities, is a destination for corporate headquarters and is a great place to live, work and play. Cherokee County is the best of both worlds because it's where "Metro Meets the Mountains." Learn more at cherokeega.com.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Georgia Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers

