SLANG Worldwide's O.pen, the Original Vape Pioneer, Celebrates Ten Years in Business and the 'Long Strange Trip' of Adult-use Cannabis Legalization

The OG THC Vape Brand Kicks Off Month-Long Celebrations With a $10K Last Prisoner Project Donation, Commemorative Pen and Promotions at Dispensaries Nationwide

SLANG Worldwide Inc. SLNG SLGWF ("SLANG" or the "Company"), a leading global cannabis consumer packaged goods (CPG) company with a diversified portfolio of popular brands, today announced the Company's industry-leading vape cartridge, O.pen, is celebrating a decade of success and adult-use cannabis legalization in the state of Colorado with the number 10 appearing in multiple incentives throughout October, the 10th month of the year — starting with a $10,000 donation to The Last Prisoner Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to criminal justice reform.

A tried and true industry leader, O.pen helped redefine modern cannabis by introducing an elevated consumption experience and popularized the 510-thread vape pen, a universal battery that supports any cannabis cartridge and now is the industry standard.

To mark this milestone achievement, O.pen launched its special edition 10-Year Anniversary 2.0 Battery and limited-edition, commemorative THC cartridge packaging that's designed to honor this milestone for both the business and cannabis legalization as a whole.

"It's rare for a brand in the cannabis industry to withstand the test of time, much less for ten years," said Brittany Hallett, Vice President of Marketing at SLANG Worldwide. "O.pen was on the front lines right as recreational marijuana was legalized in Colorado and to say we're proud that we've come this far is an understatement. While it's certainly been a ‘long, strange trip' during these ten years since adult-use cannabis legalization, we're looking forward to another decade as Colorado's favorite cannabis vape pen."

Founded in October of 2012, O.pen came to market with a strong product that differentiated itself during the height of the industry's "green rush." At a time when the industry had an air of get-rich-quick schemes and shady business practices, O.pen was the first brand to singularly put consistency, repeatability and trust above all, while focusing on reaching new non-endemic audiences. O.pen was also one of the first cannabis brands to do in-store education via pop-ups, give away its batteries for free, offer a lifetime product warranty—which still exists today—and utilized sleek branding that fostered trust with consumers and support broadening the reach for the typical cannabis consumer. Since the brand's inception, O.pen has sold upwards of 12 million total vape products across oil and hardware formats. According to cannabis research company BDSA, O.pen has held the top spot for "Best Vape Cartridge Brand in Colorado" for a total of 20 months since 2019, further supported by the 10 awards that the brand's THC cartridges have won.

O.pen has decorated the cartridges' packaging with gold markings and a silhouette of the pen to honor the Company's alignment with Colorado's 10-year anniversary of cannabis legalization.

"We chose The Last Prisoner Project as the beneficiary of our donation because we see it as a symbol of the friction that still exists in the cannabis industry today," Hallett said. "O.pen has benefited from the value of the cannabis plant for 10 years as a business, while there are still people serving life sentences in jail for cannabis trafficking. We see it as an acknowledgment of how far we've come, and how much work there is still to be done for social equity in cannabis."

In addition to Colorado, O.pen licensees in Florida, New Mexico, Maryland and Massachusetts are participating in promotions intermittently throughout October, with the offer amount subject to change.

About SLANG Worldwide

SLANG Worldwide is the industry leader in branded cannabis consumer packaged goods, with a diversified portfolio of five distinct brands and products distributed across the U.S. Operating in 15 legal cannabis markets nationwide, SLANG specializes in acquiring and developing market-proven regional brands, as well as launching innovative new brands to seize global market opportunities and match evolving consumer tastes. The Company has over a decade of experience operating in the nascent and highly regulated cannabis sector, and its partners enjoy the benefits of that experience, with access to the SLANG playbook for successful operations, sales and marketing. Its strong product pipeline from uniquely positioned and scalable brands like O.pen, Alchemy Naturals, CeresMED, Firefly, District Edibles and partnerships with brands like Greenhouse Seed Company have a proven track record of success with the brands consistently ranking among the top performers in the states where SLANG operates. Learn more at slangww.com.

