ExaGrid Continues on a Roll of Record-Breaking Quarters

ExaGrid had another record quarter of bookings growth and remained Cash, EBITDA, and P&L positive for its 8th quarter in a row.

ExaGrid®, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution, today announced that it had an all-time record bookings and revenue quarter ending September 30, 2022.

ExaGrid's revenue grew over the previous quarter and the same quarter a year ago. ExaGrid is growing at 20% per year while maintaining positive: P&L, EBITDA and free cash flow. ExaGrid added 156 new customers in Q3 2022, including 43 six- and seven-figure deals, and has more than 3,600 active upper mid-market to large enterprise customers that use ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage to protect their data. ExaGrid's growth is accelerating, and the company is hiring over 50 additional inside and field sales staff worldwide.

"ExaGrid's continued momentum results from a highly differentiated product with a 75% competitive win rate and the ongoing expansion of our sales team and working with our channel partners across the globe. We continue to see that organizations are realizing that primary storage disk is too expensive for longer-term retention and that traditional deduplication appliances do not deliver the backup and restore performance needed to ensure that data is always available. Organizations face challenges with using deduplication appliances, including high ongoing costs, poor backup and restore performance, as well as a lack of scalability and ransomware recovery features. ExaGrid offers the best story to fix backup storage, as well as the most unique ransomware recovery solution in the industry. In addition, ExaGrid has the best cost up front and over time, the fastest backup and restore performance, the ability to recover from a natural or man-made site disaster, and the ability to recover data after a ransomware attack, which remains top of mind in today's world," said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. "ExaGrid prides itself on having a highly differentiated product that just works, does what we say it does, is sized properly, and is well supported."

ExaGrid appliances have a network-facing disk-cache Landing Zone where the most recent backups are written without inline deduplication for fast backups and are stored in an undeduplicated format for fast restores. ExaGrid uses scale-out architecture, which maintains a fixed-length backup window and also eliminates expensive and disruptive forklift upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid's Adaptive Deduplication technology deduplicates the data into a non-network-facing repository where deduplicated data is stored for longer-term retention, often for weeks, months and years. The combination of a non-network-facing tier (virtual air gap) plus delayed deletes with ExaGrid's Retention Time-Lock feature, and immutable data objects, guards against the backup data being deleted or encrypted.

Highlights of Q3 2022:

Strong competitive win rate at 75%

Brought on 156 new customers

43 six- and seven-figure new customer deals

Sales and support teams in 30 countries and customers in over 50 countries

Company remains Cash, EBITDA and P&L positive over the last 8 quarters

More than 3,600 customers protect their data with ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage

Added a unique approach to Veritas NetBackup for a single target storage pool with scale-out keeping the backup window fixed length as data grows

NPS Score of +81 with over 300 published customer success stories on the web site and over 100 Peer Insight Reviews with Gartner

ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a front-end disk-cache Landing Zone, the Performance Tier, which writes data directly to disk for the fastest backups, and restores directly from disk for the fastest restores and VM boots. The long-term retention data is tiered to a deduplicated data repository, the Retention Tier, to reduce the amount of retention storage and resulting cost. This two-tiered approach provides the fastest backup and restore performance with lowest cost storage efficiency.

In addition, ExaGrid provides a scale-out architecture where appliances are simply added as data grows. Each appliance includes processor, memory and network ports, so as data grows, all resources required are available to maintain a fixed-length backup window. This scale-out storage approach eliminates expensive forklift upgrades, and allows for mixing appliances of different sizes and models in the same scale-out system, which eliminates product obsolescence while protecting IT investments up front and over time.

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The retention repository offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier, delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Iberia, India, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories. Check out our 100+ Gartner Peer Insight Reviews. ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005027/en/