SPNE STOCK ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders

Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation SPNE to Orthofix Medical Inc. for 0.4163 shares of Orthofix common stock for each share of SeaSpine common stock is fair to SeaSpine shareholders. Following the close of the transaction, SeaSpine shareholders will own approximately 43.5% of the combined company.

Halper Sadeh encourages SeaSpine shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether SeaSpine and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for SeaSpine shareholders; (2) determine whether Orthofix is underpaying for SeaSpine; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for SeaSpine shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of SeaSpine shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages SeaSpine shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005826/en/