ConnexFM Announces Renowned Speakers and Key Themes for Mid-Year Conference, October 17-19, 2022

Annual Event to Feature Stuckey's CEO, Stephanie Stuckey, Retail Economist & Economic Forecaster, Garrick Brown, and NFL Pro Bowler and Entrepreneur, Justin Forsett

DALLAS (PRWEB) October 11, 2022

ConnexFM (formerly PRSM, Professional Retail Store Maintenance Association), the authority on Retail and Multi-site Facilities Management, announces a renowned roster of speakers for its Mid-Year Conference. The event, taking place at the Irving Convention Center from October 17-19, 2022, will bring together executives from around the world to showcase innovations and solutions as well as discuss the business impact of prioritizing best practices in today's facilities management environments.

"A strong retail and facilities management program goes far beyond one department," noted Bill Yanek, CEO of ConnexFM. "Because of that, our speakers proudly offer ideas and solutions to engage a variety of audiences – from C-Suite executives to industry insiders, small business owners, ESG professionals, multi-site facilities management personnel and anyone else in between who has a role to play in this vast arena."

Speakers

ConnexFM's Mid-Year Conference features dynamic leaders and influencers. This year, event attendees will hear from luminaries who continue to drive significant and impactful innovation in the industry and leadership:



Stephanie Stuckey, CEO, Stuckey's: two and a half years ago, Ms. Stuckey set aside a career as a lawyer and former state legislator to buy her family's old company back, which, at that time, was operating at a deficit and had only thirteen original free-standing stores in ten states. Under her leadership, within six months, Stuckey's was restored to profitability! Join this keynote presentation to hear about the importance of branding (including personal branding!), taking risks and being persistent about making a comeback.

Garrick Brown, Retail Economist and Economic Forecaster: with an uncertain economy having to address inflation, a recession and a slew of other economic indicators, there are multiple potential scenarios that could play out in 2023. Regularly quoted on retail matters in the Wall Street Journal, the CBS Evening News, NBC News, CNBC and NPR (among others), Mr. Brown will break down the latest data and the potential outcomes that are likely to play out from the worst- and best-case scenarios, what will drive them, and how to respond.

Justin Forsett, NFL Pro Bowler, Entrepreneur: considered as being ‘undersized and overmatched' on a variety of fronts, Mr. Forsett is a product of persistence, going from poverty to peak performance through hard work, grit, hope and perseverance. Attendees will learn tangible steps and actions to excel in the midst of adversity as well as gain a clear understanding of how to persevere and thrive in 2023 and beyond.

"The challenges facing the multi-site retail and facilities management industry are varied and complex," said Pat Bacigalupo, ConnexFM Chair. "The ConnexFM Mid-Year Conference this year is presenting a strong roster of speakers and forums to address these issues head-on! Attendees will leave the event some valuable insights and solutions that will have a real-world impact on their organizations."

The Mid-Year Conference is a multi-day event that provides a forum for muti-site retail and facilities management professionals to exchange ideas as well as help solve the most pressing issues facing the industry. Providing attendees with various interactive educational discussions, the 2022 Mid-Year Conference will equip attendees with best practices and trends on topics such as post-Covid strategies, importance of branding, eCommerce growth, social media, global systems selection & implementation and facilities management strategies (among others). In these dynamic discussions, industry leaders encourage back-and-forth with attendees and share their up-to-the-minute expertise and insight. The event schedule of the Mid-Year Conference can be seen here.

To register for the event as well as get for more information about ConnexFM's Mid-Year Conference, visit MidYearConnexFM.com.

About the ConnexFM Mid-Year Conference

Back after a three-year hiatus, ConnexFM's Mid-Year Conference is making its return in vibrant Dallas/Fort Worth October 17–19, 2022 as an entirely revamped event, including 100 booths on the exhibition floor, three fascinating keynote speakers, multiple networking competitions and more.

ConnexFM packs the best retail and facilities management education, information and networking into its conferences. For nearly three decades, conferences have offered attendees the perfect blend of networking, education and real-world solutions to issues facing muti-site retail and facilities management professionals. Created by industry experts and senior level practitioners who have firsthand knowledge of the issues and challenges facing the industry, every one of ConnexFM's programs and events are created with attendees and their organizations in mind.

About ConnexFM

ConnexFM is an industry association that serves as the thought leader and authority on Retail and Multi-Site Facilities Management. ConnexFM empowers the facilities management professionals with best practices, benchmarking, education, discussion forums and trusted partnerships.

Established in 1995, and with approximately 750 member companies, the ConnexFM community values are founded on a spirit of innovation, resourcefulness, the quest for knowledge and ethical business relationships.

ConnexFM exists so that members have a competitive advantage in multi-site facilities management.

To learn more about the story of ConnexFM, visit https://www.connexfm.com/Our-Story.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/10/prweb18948894.htm