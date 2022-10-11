MedVet Offers Scholarships and Career Opportunities for Aspiring ER Veterinarians

MedVet has opportunities for aspiring emergency medicine veterinarians in the class of 2023 to receive a scholarship, signing bonus, and guaranteed position in MedVet's profession-leading Emergency Clinician Mentorship Program (ECMP) after graduation.

WORTHINGTON, Ohio, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedVet has opportunities for aspiring emergency medicine veterinarians in the class of 2023 to receive a scholarship, signing bonus, and guaranteed position in MedVet's profession-leading Emergency Clinician Mentorship Program (ECMP) after graduation.

Candidates who sign at an eligible location by Dec. 31, 2022, will receive a $15,000 scholarship for their last semester of veterinary school (amount not to exceed the total for tuition and fees). They'll also receive a signing bonus of up to $35,000 which varies by location. Eligible hospital locations include Akron (OH), Asheville (NC), Cincinnati (OH), Chicago (IL), Diley Hill (OH), Indianapolis (IN), Lexington (KY), Mobile (AL), Norwalk (CT), Pittsburgh (PA), and Toledo (OH).

"This is an opportunity for veterinary students to receive substantial financial support to wrap up veterinary school while also jump-starting a fulfilling career in emergency medicine after graduation with the team that is Leading Specialty Healthcare for Pets," said Dr. Jon Fletcher, Director of Post-Graduate Medical Education at MedVet.

Following graduation, accepted candidates will join MedVet as ECMP doctors. The ECMP is an accelerated training program that allows new veterinarians to enhance their diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities, advance clinical decision-making and technical skills, and hone their communication. At the center of the program is a mentor-mentee relationship that ensures a smooth transition into emergency medicine.

"The ECMP is the premier training program for developing ER veterinarians. They are entrusted with all the duties of an emergency veterinarian, but with their mentor by their side, they are never left alone or lost in the shuffle. This program is tailor-made to fit the unique needs and goals of the mentee and, as a result, they show unbelievable clinical growth," explained Dr. Mackenzie Ruehl, Medical Director at MedVet Hilliard and ECMP Training Director.

To apply, veterinary students in their final year of veterinary school should contact Amanda Purcell at Amanda.purcell@medvet.com or 614.368.2568. Candidates can also learn more about MedVet and the ECMP on medvet.com.

